Giant Tuna Fetches $275,000 at Japan Auction After Covid Slump

(Bloomberg) -- A giant tuna was auctioned for 36 million yen ($275,000) in the ceremonial first sale of the new year at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market, marking the first gain in four years and signaling that consumers are returning to spend in restaurants and bars.

The 212 kilogram (467 pounds) bluefin tuna was caught off Oma in northern Aomori prefecture. At 170,000 yen per kg, it was more than twice the value of the first sale of previous year, according to an official at Toyosu. Oma’s bluefin tuna are known as “black diamonds” due to their high value.

Seafood wholesaler Yamayuki teamed up with Michelin-starred sushi chain operator Onodera Group to win the auction for the third consecutive year, according to a spokesman at Onodera. The winning tuna will be cut and served at Onodera’s restaurant in the shopping district of Tokyo’s Omotesando later on Thursday.

The result could signal that a post-pandemic recovery is underway in Japan as people return to restaurants and bars. However, this year’s price still falls far short of the 333.6 million yen record set in 2019 by sushi chain owner Kiyoshi Kimura.

Prices at first auctions in Japan, which include everything from seafood to fruits, are typically higher than normal as bidders seek to use the occasion to celebrate the new year and advertise their brands.

