Giants' Beede beats Dodgers for first career win

Rookie Tyler Beede gave up just one run over six innings to earn his first major league victory as the visiting San Francisco Giants upended the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 on Monday in the opener of a four-game series.

Brandon Crawford delivered a two-run double in the second inning to help the Giants even the season series against their longtime rivals after 10 games.

Max Muncy hit a second-inning home run for the Dodgers, his 17th long ball of the season and fifth over his past eight games.

Chris Taylor added an RBI fielder's choice in the eighth inning, but the Dodgers lost for the second time in three games and the fourth time in their past seven.

The first victory for Beede (1-2) came in his seventh major league start, and ninth overall appearance, as he worked around five walks. The right-hander gave three hits and struck out seven.

Relievers Sam Dyson, Tony Watson and Will Smith held down the Dodgers over the final three innings. It was the third time over his past six appearances that Watson gave up a run, with the Dodgers scoring two of those runs.

Smith pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his 19th save in 19 chances this season.

The game-deciding run came in the sixth inning on a rare Dodgers defensive miscue. Los Angeles first baseman Matt Beaty fielded a Stephen Vogt grounder with runners at first and second and threw to shortstop Chris Taylor to start a potential double play.

Taylor's return throw, though, found its way into the San Francisco dugout when pitcher Julio Urias and Beaty appeared confused over who should take the throw at first base. Taylor was charged with the error as Tyler Austin scored.

Los Angeles' Joc Pederson ended an 0-for-29 skid with an infield single in the fifth inning.

Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda (7-4) gave up two runs on three hits over five innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

Giants first baseman Pablo Sandoval was removed following the fifth inning after Muncy stepped on his right hand, drawing blood, during a play at first base.

