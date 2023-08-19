Giants claim victory over Panthers, 21-19, in Friday night preseason game

Daniel Jones completed 8 of 9 passes and threw a touchdown pass to cap a near-perfect performance in leading the New York Giants to a 21-19 victory over Carolina and improving No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young on Friday night.
Cruise, the self-driving car subsidiary of GM, has been asked to reduce its robotaxi fleet by 50% in San Francisco following a crash Thursday night with a fire truck. The California Department of Motor Vehicles, the agency that regulates the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles in the state, requested the reduction in operations. The state agency said it is investigating "recent concerning incidents" involving Cruise vehicles in San Francisco.
Aljamain Sterling is the UFC bantamweight champion, is on a nine-fight winning streak and is being called by many the greatest 135-pound fighter of all-time. He defends his title against Sean O'Malley on Saturday in the main event of UFC 292 in Boston. Does O'Malley even have a chance? Kevin Iole tackles that question.
Sega Sammy has completed its purchase of ‘Angry Birds’ developer Rovio, officially plunking down a cool $776 million to acquire the company. The deal was first floated back in April, but both companies had to jump through some finalization and regulatory hoops. Sega’s hoping the purchase will give them a stronger foothold in the mobile space, despite the golden days of ‘Angry Birds’ fandom passing almost 15 years ago.
Language models like GPT-4 and Claude are powerful and useful, but the data on which they are trained is a closely guarded secret. The Allen Institute for AI (AI2) aims to reverse this trend with a new, huge text dataset that's free to use and open to inspection. As the model is intended to be free to use and modify by the AI research community, so too (argue AI2 researchers) should be the dataset they use to create it.