Giants crack three homers, down Brewers

Kevin Pillar had three hits and drove in the tiebreaking run with a homer, and San Francisco handed Milwaukee starter Zach Davies his first loss in the Giants' 5-3 win over the visiting Brewers on Friday night.

The light-hitting Giants scored all of their runs via the long ball -- a solo homer by Pillar and two-run smashes by Pablo Sandoval and Mike Yastrzemski -- en route to their third consecutive victory.

Pillar went 3-for-3 with two runs and two stolen bases. Sandoval had a single, a double and a homer.

Giants starter Drew Pomeranz (2-6) tossed five innings and allowed two runs, both unearned, in winning for the first time since April 24 at Toronto.

Closer Will Smith threw a scoreless ninth inning to improve to 17-for-17 in save chances.

Davies (7-1) was bidding to tie teammate Brandon Woodruff for the Brewers' lead in victories. He gave up three runs on six hits, including the Sandoval and Pillar homers, in five innings. Davies walked one and struck out two.

Lorenzo Cain was 2-for-5 with a run and a stolen base, and Mike Moustakas had two hits for the Brewers.

Orlando Arcia coaxed a nine-pitch walk out of Pomeranz to open the third inning and eventually scored the game's first run on a passed ball by Buster Posey.

San Francisco's Brandon Belt led off the fourth with a single, extending his on-base streak to 17 games. Sandoval then clubbed a 2-2 changeup to left-center field for his ninth homer, an opposite-field shot, and a 2-1 Giants lead.

Shoddy fielding again by San Francisco allowed Milwaukee to tie the game 2-2 with another unearned run in the fifth.

Shortstop Brandon Crawford booted Cain's one-out grounder. After Cain stole second, Christian Yelich extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a liner to left that plated Cain with the tying run.

The Giants answered in the bottom of the fifth, once again using the long ball to go ahead. Pillar led off with his eighth homer for a 3-2 lead.

Yastrzemski drove his second homer of the season through the wind and out to center field off reliever Alex Claudio to score Pillar, who led off the seventh with a single.

Giants reliever Mark Melancon loaded the bases in the eighth, and his wild pitch made it 5-3. However, he retired Cain on a flyout to end the threat, and Smith closed out the win.

--Field Level Media