Gibbon man sentenced to 49 months after Meeker County jury convicts him of assaulting woman in front of daughter

Jul. 30—LITCHFIELD — A Gibbon man was sentenced to a total of 49 months in prison for a 2019 domestic assault where he choked the victim in front of her daughter and held them captive in a Litchfield home.

Nathanael John Prevo, 40, appeared Wednesday before Eighth Judicial District Assistant Chief Judge Stephanie Beckman. He was convicted by a Meeker County jury in May of felony domestic assault, felony false imprisonment and felony false imprisonment with intentional restraint.

Beckman sentenced Prevo to 21 months for the domestic assault conviction and 14 months each for the false imprisonment charges. His convictions will run consecutively, and he was given credit for 80 days for time already served. He was ordered to pay $435 in fines and fees. Prevo will also have to register as a predatory offender.

According to court documents, a May 25, 2019, verbal argument between Prevo and a woman escalated into a physical assault during which Prevo knocked the woman down and strangled her in front of the her 7-year-old daughter.

The woman and her daughter attempted to escape through the front door, but Prevo did not allow them to leave. The woman and her daughter then locked themselves in a bedroom and exited the bedroom window using a window curtain, and then ran to a neighbor's residence to call 911.

At the time, law enforcement observed red marks around the woman's neck and bruising on one of her kneecaps.

Prevo was previously convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault in 2009 in Meeker County and for felony domestic abuse in 2015 after he violated an order for protection in Meeker County.