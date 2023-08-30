Gibbs bypasses health officer to make deep cuts — state consequences still possible

OTTAWA COUNTY — The battle over the funding of the Ottawa County Health Department took an unexpected turn Wednesday as the embattled health officer announced the budget process was moving forward — without her or her staff's input.

It was the latest in a series of bizarre events surrounding the budget process and Health Officer Adeline Hambley, who has been embroiled in litigation against the county board of commissioners and its Ottawa Impact controlling majority.

Ottawa County Health Officer Adeline Hambley leaves the courtroom Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Michigan 14th Circuit court in Muskegon.

On Monday, Hambley and her staff were locked out of the health department's social media accounts. On those channels, board chair and Ottawa Impact founder Joe Moss along with the OI-chosen county Administrator John Gibbs published a press release calling Hambley "insubordinate" and that recent statements she made to the media about the budget process were "totally inappropriate and unprofessional."

Hambley told The Sentinel and other media outlets last week that Moss' demands to slash her budget next year by nearly $4 million could violate her state-mandated duties to protect public health, and potentially close the health department this year.

Ottawa Impact is a far-right fundamentalist group created by Moss and Vice Chair Sylvia Rhodea after they unsuccessfully challenged the previous board and county health officer over COVID-19 mitigation mandates in 2020 and 2021.

Moss and Gibbs said Hambley's pronouncements were made in "bad faith" and argued she was engaging in "media theatrics, instead of good faith conversations with the county administrator and the board of commissioners."

For her part, Hambley said even though the board has fiduciary responsibilities, they are still required to be good partners in serving the public's health.

"Even if you have your own political beliefs, you can't make laws that break the law in order to, you know, be aligned with your political beliefs," she said. "As the health officer, under a law, I have a duty to protect the health and safety of the community. And to me, this is a threat to the foundations of the public health and the health and safety of the community."

In a news release Aug. 30, Hambley said she has made efforts to "best efforts to "inform and educate county administration on the complexity of funding mechanisms and statutory program requirements of a local health department in Michigan," and that she has offered to "discuss public health programs, funding and legal requirements on numerous occasions."

Commissioner Joe Moss listens to public comment during the board's meeting Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the county offices in West Olive.

She said those offers were unrequited, and that the county's fiscal services department is now creating a new budget for the health department — bypassing her and her staff altogether — and has been instructed to "reduce funding in every public health line item to meet this funding level. NOTE: Public Health has not been consulted nor been provided any information on suggested cuts."

The initial mandate from Moss was to allocate a general fund contribution of $2.5 million, which Moss said was "in line with fiscal responsibility and making the most of taxpayer dollars" and would return the health department's budget to "average pre-COVID levels.

Earlier this week, Hambley said that amount wouldn't meet government-mandated guidelines. The “maintenance of effort,” or federal regulations governing grant programs, stipulate the state or locality receiving a grant must maintain or contribute a certain level of financial effort in a specified area, which cannot include administrative costs.

County Administrator John Gibbs looks over his shoulder during the board's meeting Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at the Ottawa County Offices in West Olive.

In the 1992-93 fiscal year, Michigan set that funding level for health departments at $2,034,000. That means the county would have to raise the general fund allocation to at least $3,698,989 or face possible consequences.

There are also legal consequences to consider, as Hambley's lawsuit against the board is ongoing. She sued the commissioners in February, claiming the OI majority had repeatedly interfered with her ability to do her job and overreached their authority by attempting to limit her state-authorized health duties. That case currently is waiting to be heard by the Michigan Court of Appeals; as of publication, the court said the earliest the case could be heard is now October.

The new budget fiscal services is creating amounts to $3.8 million, which Hambley said sounds better — until you dig into how Moss and Gibbs arrive at that math.

Hambley said the general fund allocation would still be $2.5 million and that Moss and Gibbs plan to reroute money — $1.3 million — from the public health fund balance, a rainy day emergency fund that is combined with funds restricted for specific use.

That fund currently has about $3 million, which last week Moss touted as a way for the department to have the funds it needed to operate.

However, only $1.3 million of that money is unrestricted, meaning it has no specific allocated purpose. Hambley said this is meant to have some cushion in the event of an unexpected — and unbudgeted — need during the course of the year.

The other $1.7 million in the public fund balance is:

$1.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money earmarked for Medicaid cost-based reimbursements, which the former board approved in November. The health department receives partial reimbursement for Medicaid services provided already, but payments are typically delayed by two fiscal years, according to then-Health Officer Lisa Stefanovsky, who retired in March 2023. If the funds had not been approved, Stefanovsky warned that the department would see a shortfall over the next two years, due to COVID-19 service disruptions. The funds are intended to cover that shortfall through 2024.

$600,000 earmarked for Pathways to Better Health, a program designed to help people access community services to improve their health and decrease unnecessary hospitalizations and emergency department visits.

Hambley said even with the $3.8 million figure, there are still $1.66 million in administrative costs that come directly out of that overall figure. Those funds go toward things such as human resources, corporation counsel costs and other things not related to the department's services — while simultaneously depleting the department's contingency fund.

Accounting for those costs would leave an overall operating budget of $2,140,000 — about $106,000 over the minimum funding level to satisfy the state and federal governments.

Moss and Gibbs also ordered fiscal services to take out $2.2 million in COVID-19 grand funding that still are available to the health department, many of which had the flexibility to be used for other purposes, such as contact tracing of the more than 100 communicable diseases the department is responsible for tracking and reporting in the county.

Hambley said she's been told that any remaining eligible public health fund balance will be moved to the county's contingency fund, which the board of commissioners had to dip into in July to the tune of $110,000 to cover expenses from Kallman Legal Group, which the board hired in January after firing previous longtime corporate counsel Doug Van Essen.

At the beginning of 2023, the contingency fund had approximately $750,000-$800,000; after the transfer, it had $36,000 with two months left in the fiscal year (which ends Sept. 30).

Hambley said it's a barebone budget that likely will still not provide an adequate level of services — also mandated by the state.

"While the budget requirements for the maintenance of effort may be met, cuts of this magnitude will not allow the health department to demonstrate adequate provision of required services," she said Wednesday.

She said the level of "adequate provision" varies by the program, but gave the example of restaurant inspections being delayed.

"They have to follow everything that's in the food law, which means restaurants have to be inspected every six months, and we have to respond to complaints within 24 hours," she said.

"It would be very difficult to maintain, because we are meeting those requirements right now with the number of food staff we have. If it's cut, then getting into every restaurant every six months — or for a new restaurant hoping to open — the law requires that we complete that plan review and for them to open within 30 days. If there's any reduction in staffing, that's not going to happen, in which case, we wouldn't be meeting our minimum service level, which is required to be funded by the state."

There also is the possibility of the county's Title X funding — which is about $200,000 annually —

Hambley said that could lead to unintended consequences that the ultraconservative commissioners didn't intend.

The health department currently receives federal Title X funding (as a sub-recipient of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services) to provide services related to contraception and family planning.

Norm Hess, executive director of the Michigan Association for Local Public Health, or MALPH, previously told The Sentinel the county’s three sites — Holland, Hudsonville and Grand Haven — must provide a broad range of medically approved family planning services, including all FDA-approved contraceptive products and natural family planning methods.

“I am not sure what would be the ramifications of the commission deciding to suspend these services without going through proper channels to end their contract with the state,” Hess said.

Hambley said if the OI commissioners refuse the funds, decreases minimal funding levels or stops the services, it could strip local control from having abortion providers in the county.

"Now, if we fall below, we can't provide services at the level as required in Title X. That means that we don't get Title X funding, and it would go to another Title X agency," she said.

That could mean the funds route to the closest Planned Parenthood location, which is in Kent County.

"However, because there are no other Title X providers if ours was gone, there would be no other providers in Allegan and Ottawa or Muskegon — there's a chance that that would mean a new Planned Parenthood provider in Ottawa County, because they have rules around the population radius that they serve so people don't have to travel too far for those services," she explained.

"So in that case, they could be the first Ottawa County board in the history of Ottawa County, to have Planned Parenthood open here."

Hambley said she provided four budget scenarios to Gibbs that outline the consequences of not meeting the state’s minimum requirements for all essential local public health services, such as food inspections, drinking water and sewage disposal permitting and inspecting, hearing and vision services for children, and communicable disease surveillance.

She also said the county has rendered her ineffective by preventing her access to the public in the event of a public health emergency and the Gibbs and Moss "are using the health department’s platforms to communicate their own messages."

Hambley said this is a political fight she didn't start — and says doesn't even factor into her thinking.

"I think there's been accusations that this is political activism. And it's absolutely not like that. The health officer is not a political position," she said. "I am here to advocate on behalf of the health and safety of the community. And now, obviously, that is not congruent with the political beliefs of some of the commissioners, however, that doesn't make the defense of the health and safety of our community political.

"Public health is for everyone. And there are no exceptions."

