Gibbs High School student posted racist video, arrested after threatening gun violence

A 16-year-old sophomore at Gibbs High School was arrested Friday after posting a video containing racist slurs, then threatening violence at the school.

The student, who is not being named because he is a juvenile, was taken to juvenile detention and charged with threats of mass violence.

"At no time was a weapon located on school property or in the possession of the suspect," said Kimberly Glenn, Knox County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, in a written statement Monday to Knox News.

The Sheriff's Office was called to the school about 8:15 a.m. Friday after several other students who were angry about the racist language in the video – he repeatedly used an offensive racist slur for Black people – threatened to beat up him and his girlfriend, Glenn said. In response, the student who was arrested threatened gun violence.

Gibbs Principal Jason Webster sent a message to Gibbs families after school was let out Friday acknowledging that a student had been arrested.

"I wanted to make you aware that a student was arrested this morning after a social media threat was reported," Webster wrote. "The administration immediately notified school security and law enforcement, which handled the situation quickly."

The student who was arrested remains in custody, Glenn said.

Knox County Schools has not responded to a series of questions from Knox News sent about 1:30 p.m. Monday asking what KCS has done to keep students, staff and families informed about the nature of the threat, whether the student had a weapon when arrested, what measures the district is taking to ensure safety at Gibbs High School and what disciplinary action the student who was arrested faces.

Angela Dennis covers issues at the intersection of race and equity through both contemporary and historical lenses.

Facebook | Email | 865-407-9712

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Gibbs student arrested after threatening gun violence, KCSO says