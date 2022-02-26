Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To CA$0.37

The board of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 14th of April to CA$0.37. This will take the annual payment to 6.0% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Gibson Energy Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 6.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 137%, which probably can't continue putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

Gibson Energy Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from CA$0.96 to CA$1.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.4% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Gibson Energy Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Gibson Energy has impressed us by growing EPS at 55% per year over the past five years. Although earnings per share is up nicely Gibson Energy is paying out 141% of its earnings as dividends, which we feel is borderline unsustainable without extenuating circumstances.

Gibson Energy's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Gibson Energy that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

