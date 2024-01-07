Gibson going for commission seat

Jan. 7—EDITOR'S NOTE — This is one of several stories spotlighting candidates for Ashland City Commission.

Kyle Gibson has worked hard to shake his "colorful past," as he called it, and has his eyes on political office in the future.

The 36-year-old Boyd County High School graduate went from homeless in 2015 to a successful social worker who is a husband and father of four children.

"I have a unique stance on important subjects like homelessness and substance abuse," said Gibson, whose first name is actually Anthony but he goes by Kyle.

Gibson said he understands "90% of what the commission does" consists of budgeting, but he said other issues need attention, too.

"Every individual deserves to have support and resources they need to thrive," Gibson said. "That's something my personal journey has taught me. ... I'm a person committed to long-term recovery."

Gibson said he simply hopes he can "influence some positive change" if elected.

After earning a master's degree in social work, he has become the Northeastern Kentucky Branch Chair of National Association of Social Workers. He does his professional work in Ohio yet resides in Ashland.

He said a few community members have approached him about running for a commission seat, of which there are four. When his wife supported his decision, he made it official, he said.

"I want to be a voice for people who don't have a voice," Gibson said.

