Gibson man charged with second-degree murder after argument Monday night

A Gibson man faces murder charges after an argument turned deadly.

Benyamin William Walker, 20, of Gibson, faces second-degree murder charges after surrendering and admitting to the shooting of Corey Michael Friloux, 40, of Gibson, according to the Terrebonne Sheriff's Office.

In a news release, the department said, Friloux was involved in an argument with a local resident when Walker intervened and shot Friloux shortly after 8 p.m. Monday in the area of Vega Court.

Walker fled the scene, and his vehicle was located in Thibodaux, the news release said. Thibodaux Police Department was called to assist in the search, and Walker surrendered.

Walker faces charges of second-degree murder and outstanding warrants in an unrelated case. He is currently incarcerated at the Terrebonne Parish jail on a bond of more than $1 million, by local judges

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Gibson man charged with murder after argument Monday night