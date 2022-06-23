Gibsonville man shot dead, Guilford Sheriff names no suspects

Guilford County Sheriff’s deputies found a man shot multiple times in a home on Saddlebranch Drive, Gibsonville, early Thursday morning and asking for clues.

Jason Erik Liles died at a local hospital later in the morning, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies investigating gunshots found Liles at 4503 Saddlebranch Drive, north of McLeansville, at 1:28 a.m., Thursday, June 23.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about Lile’s shooting to call Detective D. Duncan at 336-641-5968 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

