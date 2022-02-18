Gifford Avenue shooting in Poughkeepsie kills man on Thursday morning

POUGHKEEPSIE — City police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Gifford Avenue on Thursday.

A 37-year-old man was killed in the gunfire, which rang out at a house at 10:29 a.m., city of Poughkeepsie police said in a statement.

An ambulance crew took the man to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterward. Police have not released the victim's name or any other details about the shooting.

A man died after being shot on Gifford Avenue in the city of Poughkeepsie on Feb. 17, 2022.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday night and the investigation is ongoing. Police encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 845-451-7577.

