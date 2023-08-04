Gifford man, 21, charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting of 2 Brevard teens

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY – A 21-year-old Gifford man has been arrested and charged in the shooting of two Brevard County teens during what detectives said was a marijuana sale turned armed robbery in late June.

Antonio Christopher Woods was arrested on a warrant charging him with attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, shooting or throwing a deadly missile and four instances of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sheriff Eric Flowers motions to a car struck during a double shooting at an apartment complex in Gifford, which left an 18-year-old with near fatal wounds and in critical condition while a 17-year-old was released from a hospital with non-life threatening wounds the same day, June 27, 2023.

Following over a month-long investigation, deputies arrested Woods Thursday evening at Taylor Pointe Apartments in the 3800 block of 38th Circle, the same complex where the shooting occurred June 27.

An 18-year-old is paralyzed and in a coma after he was shot while in a car in the complex parking lot with four occupants, Indian River County Sheriff’s Office officials said Friday.

Posted by Indian River County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 3, 2023

A 17-year-old who was shot was released the same day from a hospital with what were described as non-life threatening wounds.

Arrest records show detectives spoke with two occupants of the vehicle and learned they had traveled from Cocoa Beach to sell a $550 “quarter pound” of marijuana to unknown prospective buyers in the Vero Beach area who directed them to the apartment complex.

According to statements in the arrest report, Woods was among the group of three or four people who approached the vehicle and opened fire after being handed the package of marijuana.

Detectives were told at least two of the people, including Woods, were armed with what were described in the report as AR-pistols − an AR-15-style rifle customized to be held and fired as a handgun.

The 20-year-old driver of the vehicle also had a pistol in the car, which was taken during the robbery, according to the report.

Accounts of the shooting from those in the vehicle vary. Some stated gunfire erupted as the driver “put the vehicle in drive and fled the scene,” while a passenger said he “rolled down the window and the male started shooting him.”

Story continues

The driver told detectives they navigated by GPS to the nearest hospital, which was Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, and from there, the 18-year-old was flown to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

The arrest report also says that detectives were given a second-hand account from someone who alleged a passenger inside the car pointed a gun at Woods before he fired the shots.

Detectives determined the shooter was Woods, through apartment surveillance footage reportedly showing those fleeing the scene, as well as witness accounts and photo lineup matches.

Although the investigation continues, Sheriff Eric Flowers said Woods is the primary suspect in the shooting.

“He confessed,” Flowers said Friday.

Log in or sign up to view

More: Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers discusses skeletal remains found in 2022

More: Caribbean couple opens Jamaican restaurant to share flavorful food from islands

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Gifford man charged with attempted murder in shooting of 2 Brevard teens