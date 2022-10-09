"Gift to aggressor Putin": Slovakia handed over two Zuzana 2 self-propelled guns to Ukraine

EUROPEAN PRAVDA — SUNDAY, 9 OCTOBER 2022, 11:00

On Sunday, Jaroslaw Nagy, Slovakia's Defence Minister announced the transfer of two Zuzana 2 self-propelled artillery units to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Nagy

Quote by Nagy: "To celebrate the 70th birthday of aggressor Putin, we presented another gift. Two more brand-new Zuzana 2 howitzers are already in Ukraine (and there will be even more)," Nagy wrote on Twitter.

"Over the weekend, Putin received several gifts, so we are also joining in. And once again, we wish Ukraine all the best and good luck," the head of the Slovakian Defence Ministry added on Facebook.

In early June, Ukraine and Slovakia signed a contract for the supply of eight self-propelled howitzers Zuzana 2. In August, it was reported that Slovakia handed over 4 self-propelled Zuzana guns to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and they are already being used at the front.

On 2 October, it was revealed that Denmark, Norway and Germany had signed an agreement with Slovakia; the countries jointly decided to make a financial contribution to Slovakia's production and transfer of Zuzana 2 self-propelled artillery systems to Ukraine.

The Zuzana 2 is an 8×8 self-propelled artillery system based on the previous version of the Zuzana; it has the same 155 mm calibre, but comes with a shorter barrel.

