The Gift of Beauty
Dr. Chaffoo has the perfect beauty gift ideas for every budget.
Lululemon, Olaplex and more: These thoughtful gift ideas will steal the show.
Think of it as a more affordable dupe to the famous Always Pan.
Nearly 8,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed. At these prices, grab a pair for yourself and another for a loved one.
From Legos to lip gloss, truffle-infused hot sauce to Tile, here's everything you need to deck those halls.
It's getting down to the wire — make sure your last-minute gift is dazzling.
We made a list, we checked it twice. Here's where all your favorite Christmas movies are streaming.
Why the famed skin doctor has learned to delegate household tasks — and what her kids think of her pimple-popping videos.
Nearly 12,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed — snag it while you can save a whopping $215.
Ditch the bulky box grater for this sleek, space-saving precision tool that's way less likely to nick those poor fingies.
Dior sells an advent calendar for $4,200. Luxury advent calendars are becoming more popular each year, with offerings from Vogue ($456), Jo Malone ($495), Neiman Marcus ($225), Pandora ($486.50), Yves Saint Laurent ($400), Swarovski ($1,300) and probably any other high-end brand you can think of. “I really did spend over $20,000 on advent calendars,” said Mary Berry, who has been posting daily unboxing videos of luxury advent calendars on TikTok.
UCLA's second matchup of the season against a future conference foe culminated in an approximation of what the Bruins will do in the Big Ten next season with multiple in-season trips across the country to the East Coast and Midwest.
Procrastinators, rejoice: You can still snag discounted AirPods, Keurigs, Lego sets and more before Christmas.
Also on deck: Lego on markdown, genuine white gold jewelry for over $100 off, wireless over-ear headphones for 85% off and so much more.
I keep these favorites from Cozy Earth, Hydro Flask, Johnson & Johnson and others close by whenever I fly.
The season of giving is in full swing. Here's a guide to the best types of items to donate for toy drives, and what and who are usually forgotten.
Jorge Martin dives into how Rachaad White has gone from mid-round draft pick to a key to fantasy playoff success.
All ages will get hooked on trying to transform the Shashibo into 70+ shapes.
The ultimate diffuser is the ultimate gift with 47,000 fans — shop now to get it by Christmas.
These genius gadgets and gizmos will save you time, energy and money.
Over 19,000 Amazon shoppers take this thing on adventures near and far.