Gift card deals: These South Florida restaurants are offering holiday card promos

Don’t you love gift cards? They make it so easy to give someone a gift to use when they please.

These restaurant chains that have sites in South Florida are offering extra incentives to buy their cards this month. Make sure to check the rules as many have limitations on when and where the bonus cards can be redeemed.

Applebee’s: Buy $50 in gift cards and get a $10 bonus card good for dine-in, To-Go, online at applebees.com and on the mobile app through the end of the year.

Bonefish Grill: Purchase a $50 gift card, get two $10 bonus cards. The first can be redeemed Jan. 1 to Feb. 11; the second from Feb. 26 to March 31. bonefishgrill.com

Carvel: Buy $25 in gift cards and get a free $5 reward card through Jan. 1, to be used between Jan. 2 and Feb. 29. carvel.com

Chili’s: For every $50 gift card purchase made through Dec. 31, get a $10 bonus card. (Get two bonus cards today only.) chilis.com

Cold Stone Creamery: Buy $50 in gift cards online and get a $15 gift card through Dec. 31. coldstonecreamery.com

Denny’s: Spend $25 and get a $5 Bonus Card. dennys.com

Flanigans: Get a $20 promo card, to be used between Jan. 1 and March 31, when you buy $100 in gift cards or pay $100 or more on a restaurant tab. flanigans.net

IHOP: Through Jan. 7, get a $5 gift card when you buy $25 or more in gift cards. ihop.com

Maggiano’s: Get a $20 gift card when you buy $100 in cards through Dec. 31. maggianos.com

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Through Dec. 31, buy $30 in gift cards, get three $5 reward codes to be redeemed on the Moe’s app from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28. moes.com

Panera Bread: Panera is offering a $10 gift card for every $50 in gift cards purchased online through year’s end. panerabread.com

The Cheesecake Factory: Buy a $50 gift card, get a $15 bonus card to be used between Jan. 1 and Feb. 29. thecheesecakefactory.com