Gift drive taking place Saturday for Columbus twins who were abducted

Five-month-old Kason Thomas being held by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer after he was found at 6:46 p.m. Thursday inside his mother's stolen Honda Accord that had been left in the parking lot of a Papa John's pizza in Indianapolis. A gift drive is taking place Saturday for the twins, both of whom are now back in Columbus.

The 5-month-old twins who were abducted earlier this week are back with their families in time for Christmas, and members of the community are looking to help them celebrate.

After receiving many inquiries from community members who want to help the Thomas twins, Kason and Kyair, and their family have a special Christmas, family representatives set up a gift drive for Saturday.

It will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ms. Vikki's Restaurant and Banquet Hall, 2167 E. Livingston Ave., on the East Side, according to DaVante' Goins, an advocate for the family.

Kyair and Kason Thomas both found and returned home after kidnapping

The twins were taken while in their mother's running car outside a Donatos Pizza in Columbus' Short North neighborhood on Monday at 9:45 p.m. Their mother, Wilhelmina Barnett, had run inside to pick up a DoorDash order when, police allege, Nalah T. Jackson, a 24-year-old homeless woman, exited the restaurant and took Barnett's 2010 Honda Accord with the children in the backseat.

Kyair was found hours later in his car seat at a parking lot of Dayton International Airport, but Kason was not found until Thursday evening, after Jackson was located in Indianapolis and arrested at 2 p.m. Hours later, at 6:45 p.m., Kason was found in his mother's stolen vehicle in Indianapolis as well.

The twins' paternal grandmother, Fonda Thomas, told The Dispatch on Thursday night that she was elated Kason had been found alive after three days of searching.

"My tears have turned to joy," she said.

No new updates revealed in the case

On Friday, Columbus police said they were not ready to release more details about the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Jackson or recovery of Kason, as the investigation is ongoing. The FBI, which provided some assistance with the search for the missing child, referred questions to Columbus police.

Jennifer Thornton, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio, said that the office is continuing to assist federal, state and local law enforcement partners and prosecutorial agencies as appropriate.

Goins said the family was declining immediate interviews as they would like some time to be together for the next few days and the holiday. The family got home safely from Indianapolis early Friday morning and are all together in Columbus now, said Goins, who is also the founder and managing editor of a local Black-owned and operated communications company, The UnBossed Network.

A new charge facing Nalah T. Jackson

On Friday morning, Jackson was charged with a 6th degree felony of battery by bodily waste, with the victim listed as a public safety officer, according to the Marion (Indiana) County Clerk of Courts.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are also listed on the case summary, which was filed in Marion Superior Court.

