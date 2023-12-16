Gift your gal something she'll love: 5 shop local ideas for the ladies in your life

Dec. 15—Christmas is a double-edged sword for all the fellas out there. Gathering around the tree on Christmas morning comes with a measure of dread: will your gift live up to the expectations of the ladies in your life?

The Mountaineer has come to the rescue to solve your last-minute shopping woes with our annual installment of "gifts for the ladies."

We've parsed the list down to five local shops that fit the bill — from stocking stuffers like Christmas-scented soy candles to upscale mountain home decor. The best part? Your dollars, whether sigle digits or hundreds more, will be reinvested by your neighbors to support our beautiful community continue to grow as it has year after year.

Without further ado, here are the best shops to find a gift for your gal this holiday season.

Elevate your home in style

For those with absolutely no time left to shop and who won't read any further on this list, stop into Elevations Home Accents in Waynesville.

Featuring wall-to-wall furniture, decor and art ranging from the Christmas-themed to the rustic yet upscale home interior solutions, Elevations has something for every price range and hard-to-shop-for gals.

All of the usual guilty pleasures are there: mountain-themed decor options, shabby chic Christmas ornaments and polka-dot furniture for the trendier ladies.

But what makes Elevations a true one-stop-shop for Christmas are the hidden alcoves you'll find the further you explore the shop — like Goat-milk soaps, jewelry, children's plushies, and pet bowls.

Owner Nicole Nuzzo is only too happy to help customers find exactly what they're looking to fill a stocking or round out the under-tree cavalcade of presents this Christmas.

Elevations Home Accents is located at 1547 S Main St, Waynesville, NC 28786.

Putting the soul back into sisterhood

Venture beyond Waynesville's Main Street to the eclectic Frog Level district and discover the bohemian boutique of Soul Sisters Depot. The boho-chic shop is a dream come true for former fans of mall favorites like Earthbound Trading Co., but with a local edge.

For holiday gear, the "sisters" — owners Haley Gaylord and Chelsea Ramsey — have you covered: cute felted stockings with embroidered mushrooms and flora-inspired tree ornaments. But Soul Sisters is much more than just a decor detour.

The shop isn't afraid of its target demographic: mountain hippie chicks with a flare for the dramatic and natural. Clothing bestsellers include textured bell-bottoms in all sizes (constantly on re-stock alert), fringed earth-tone coverings and boutique options like ear-to-toe jewelry and locally-made soy candles.

The gals at Soul Sisters aren't just content to have you as a customer, either. The shop is often an experience, including chair massages and henna tattoos to celebrate small business Saturday just last month. So be on the lookout for the next pop-up fun on their social pages.

Soul Sisters Depot is located at 240 Depot St., Waynesville.

Upscale resale for the fashionistas

Owned by mother/daughter combo Carole Richards and Christi Schwirian, Ellie's Fine Resale is as upscale as resale can get. Featuring a wide array of business-conscious, after-hours casual and just-having-fun weekend clothes, shoes and accessories, there's hardly a girl in Haywood County who can't find something to walk out with and call her own.

From a textured crimson dress with a matching shawl and gilded Christmas tree necklace for that upscale dinner date to a finely knit reindeer sweater with a matching mitten brooch for cookie-baking fun, Ellie's is primed to become your next favorite local clothing shop.

But the fun doesn't end there. Ellie's does its best to get you in the door and keep you there longer than you anticipated with a wide selection of jewelry, shoes, scarves and purses to round out that outfit. If your fit check is in need of accessorizing, you can bet Ellie's has it.

The best part about the Main Street shop? Everything looks like it fell off the rack at Ann Taylor but has resale prices. Double win.

Ellie's Fine Resale is located at 162 N. Main Street, Waynesville.

Soap remade, better than ever

Soap is soap is soap... but not anymore. In a modern market flooded with everything from goat milk soap to Dude wipes, Hazelwood Soap Company is digging in its heels on well-made, affordable soaps to please everybody around the Christmas tree this season.

Hazelwood Soap's mantra is simple: Small batch and handcrafted to preserve potency, consistency and integrity. And just when you thought soap couldn't get more complicated, they come along and make it simple for you.

From restoration creams (fragrance-free and unscented) to versatile washes (in unique mixes like lemongrass and sage), Hazelwood Soap Company can check every name off the list and still leave you with some cash to buy a coffee on your way out the door.

The shop does it all, including bath & body, home fragrances, apparel and home gifts. Popular are the wax candles, hand poured and made of soy, which include festive scents like frozen fir, winter morning and cashmere sweater, and the sugar scrubs, made with real sugar, Dead Sea salt, shea butter and therapeutic oils.

Hazelwood Soap Company is located at 435 Hazelwood Ave, Waynesville.

High Country is high style

Those who thought High Country was just a furniture store need to take a step across Main Street to their brand new High Country Style clothing shop, replete with options for the trendy yet timelessly stylish woman in your life.

From a worsted camel overcoat with a black leather handbag for the Sunday breakfast outing to a multi-colored, single-button sportcoat for those chilly nights having drinks with friends, High Country Style will elevate your wardrobe without breaking the bank. The shop also features many accessories, from handbags and intimates to a fine selection of stylish jewelry that pairs well with almost anything in the store.

The essential part of High Country's appeal is its dedication to timeless style — anything you buy here can function with class, from the golf course to the pew and back to Saturday night outings with friends. You can mix and match just about anything in the store and come 0out with a fashionable ensemble waiting for your next adventure.

There's a shop section dedicated to men's clothing so that fellas can look great next to their ladies on their next dinner date on the town.

High Country Style is located at 121 N Main St, Waynesville.