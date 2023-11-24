Gift Guide: Florida State Parks pass, Enzian tickets, Gideon’s cookies

In a year where apparel, typical Christmas gifts and travel are all more expensive, perhaps the greatest gift of all comes in the form of experiences that can be had in one’s own backyard, metaphorically speaking.

With 175 outdoor destinations to choose from, Florida State Parks present myriad opportunities for the whole family to get outside and get some fresh air. Giving the gift of an individual or family annual pass means an entire year of daytime park access without paying admission fees (except at Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park and Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, where standard admission applies).

Now through Jan. 13, 2024, annual pass prices are reduced by 50 percent, thanks to the Great Outdoors Initiative, which encourages Floridians to explore the state’s natural resources. Individual passes are $30, plus tax, while family passes, which provide day-use park entry for up to eight people entering as a group, cost $60, plus tax. These are available both online and at all park ranger stations during regular business hours.

As manatee season gets into full swing, Blue Spring State Park is a prime place to visit for viewing the Sunshine State’s sea cows as they congregate in the 72-degree spring waters for warmth. De Leon Springs provides make-your-own pancakes inside a historic sugar mill building and boat tours.

Lake Louisa State Park in Clermont provides a “natural theme park” with miles of trails to explore, cabins, paddling, fishing, swimming, glamping and more. Head up to Silver Springs State Park near Ocala to take a trip on glass-bottomed boats, a tourism experience that dates back to the 1870s. Paddling and hiking are also available within the park.

For overnight visits, where standard camping fees still apply, head to one of 57 parks with camping, 52 of which have amenities for RV campers. Beginning in 2024, Florida residents can get a head start by booking campsites 11 months in advance, versus 10 months in advance for out-of-state visitors.

More information: floridastateparks.org

The gift of cinema

Enzian Theater is beloved locally as Central Florida’s destination for indie films, classics, special releases and the annual Florida Film Festival, which will run from April 12-21, 2024.

For the opening night of next year’s festival, Enzian promises the premiere of a new movie that is “sure to set the world on fire,” followed by a party at the Winter Park Events Center’s Tiedtke Amphitheater and Belvedere. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, tickets for the festival’s opening night film and party will be discounted.

The regular price for the opening night film and party is $150 at the Enzian, $115 discounted, or $125 for the showing at Regal Winter Park and party, $90 discounted. The party-only ticket is $100 normally or $65 during this sale. Festival passes will go on sale Dec. 23.

During the theater’s normal programming schedule, explore “Music Mondays,” “Cult Classics,” “Freaky Fridays,” “Popcorn Flicks in the Park,” “Uncomfortable Brunch,” upcoming Christmas movies and some new releases.

Aside from Florida Film Festival passes and tickets, Enzian gift ideas include branded apparel and stickers, an evening for two packages with admission and $15 to spend ($40), a pre-paid regular film admission ticket ($12.50), E-bucks (sold in increments of $5) and the gift of a membership (starting at $60).

More information: enzian.org

Naughty and nice sweets

Gideon’s Bakehouse, which started in the East End Market in 2016 with a few hundred dollars and a dream, has since ballooned into a winning concept that captures the imagination of cookie enthusiasts far and wide. Tourists and locals alike can now find the cookies in a Disney Springs location as well.

The bakery’s main draw is its nearly half-pound cookies (limit seven per person in store), which come in varieties such as cookies and cream, peanut butter crunch, banana bread chocolate chip and triple chocolate. In celebrating Thanksgiving and seasonal tastes, Gideon’s currently offers a limited-time pumpkin bread chocolate crumb cookie.

Starting Black Friday through Dec. 31, shoppers with sweet tooths can take home the Kris Kringle Cookie, which is a white chocolate coffee bean cookie with coconut, caramel and notes of vanilla bean topped with magical sugar crystals.

Those who enjoy the darker side of the holidays or feel naughty can savor Cookie Vom Krampus, a “deeply rich mega Chocolate Cookie” infused with the “icy cool of a frozen heart” and covered in “dreadfully delicious Andes Mint.”

In addition to its creative cookies ($6-$6.50 each), Gideon’s offers giant cake slices (and full cakes) and Gideon’s bites, plus limited-edition candles and shirts. Online preorders are available for local pickup at the East End Market location, which helps with larger orders and cakes or next-day pickup with no minimums.

Gideon’s encourages patrons to stop in early in the day as select varieties sell out. It’s also worth noting that to ensure freshness and quality control, the bakehouse does not offer shipping.

The Disney Springs location proves to be congested with long waits, so locals will benefit from ordering ahead or stopping in the East End Market on a quiet weekday to have the best chance at getting preferred flavors.

More information: gideonsbakehouse.com

