Gift Guide: Photography accessories for the shutterbug in your life

Looking for some gift ideas for the photographer in your life? Look no further. Though shooters amateur and professional tend to take care of their own needs pretty well, there are plenty of things you can given them that they'll appreciate. But you might have to be ready to spend a bit — people don't pick up this hobby because it's so cheap.

USB-C Hub - $40-$60

A lot of the latest laptops are eschewing a variety of ports for more or only USB-C. Some like this trend, and some hate it, but one way or another you've got to deal with it. Photographers especially. This Vava hub has pretty much everything your average shooter needs, including old-type USB ports for legacy gear, an SD card reader, and a headphone jack for reviewing video. This one is $60 but there are bigger and smaller ones if you happen to know they use Ethernet, microSD, and so on. Just stay away from the bargain bin ones — you don't want to mess around when it comes to carrying lots of power.

Hand strap - $10-$40

Everyone has a neck strap for their camera because they always come with one. But not everyone wants to use them — the included ones are cheap and even good ones can be annoying. A hand strap is a good alternative that adds a lot of security very simply. For a smaller camera like a mirrorless, a simple, high quality strap like Gordy's is a good option. And for heavier bodies like DSLRs with big lenses, Peak Design's Clutch is a solid one that works across many brands. Many camera manufacturers make their own as well, but we've found that Peak often makes meaningful improvements on suchstandard models.

Extra SD cards and a carry case - $30-40

A photographer can never have too many cards, and a good case never goes amiss, either. You can't go wrong with Pelican when it comes to cases, even if $30 seems a lot to spend on a little plastic clamshell with foam inside. As for SD cards, 32 gigabytes is a nice safe number. Just make sure you stick to known brands like Sandisk and Kingston, and make sure it's a "Class 10" card — lower numbers mean slower transfer speeds.

A year of Adobe - $120

This is a tough one. Lots of photographers use Lightroom and Photoshop, and it would be nice to be able to gift them a few months or a year's worth of subscription to Adobe's platform. But Adobe makes this so hard to do that we can't actually figure out a good way to do it. Nevertheless, if you can figure out a creative way to go about this, your photographer friend will appreciate it. Adobe, if you're reading this, make this work!

Microfiber wipes - $10-15

One thing you can never have too many of as a photographer is lens wipes. Some prefer the disposable type and/or a little air puff, but a pack of small microfiber ones will also be welcome, as they can be used for glasses, laptop screens, and everything else as well. They're all pretty much the same and you can get a dozen small ones for less than ten bucks.