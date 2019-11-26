Gift Guide: STEM toys for your builders-in-training

Welcome to TechCrunch’s 2019 Holiday Gift Guide! Need help with gift ideas? We’re here to help! We’ll be rolling out gift guides from now through the end of December, so check back regularly.

We've refreshed our annual STEM toy gift guide with the latest wares clamoring to entice and inspire kids with coding tricks and electronic wizardry. Yes folks! Another year, another clutch of shiny gizmos making grand claims of computing smarts in child-friendly packaging.

But lean in to this market and you'll find a number of STEM toy makers have winked out of existence since this time last year, or else been folded into others' empires. Such as littleBits selling to Sphero this fall, or Root Robotics being picked up by robot vac giant iRobot in June.

Some of the remaining indie players are leaning heavily on IP licensing deals from big brands (e.g Kano's co-branded Disney kit) as a tactic to grab attention. Others are concentrating their effort on selling direct to schools (e.g. Sphero, after a pivot last year -- now with an expanded educational toolbox having picked up littleBits). Ozobot is another that's been dialing up its focus on classrooms. Though, as we've reported, selling complex STEM learning devices to schools isn't always easy. More consolidation and exits seem highly likely.

It's perhaps also a sign of tricky times in the kid-tech/edtech category that Kano, one of the earliest of the alternative STEM computer makers, has jumped into bed with tech giant Microsoft too -- selling its first Windows powered PC this year.

It's clear that some of the experimental energy which fired up the category a few years ago has faded, as sales and outcomes haven't gone the distance or lived up to the hype. Kids are fickle customers, as parents know. The market has responded by shaking out a bit. It also means some of what's offered is starting to feel a bit formulaic and same-y. (And, well, Disney.)

Still, kids of all ages remain roundly spoilt for techie stuff to interact with. Not least because it's never been easier for toymakers to bolt-on a bit of drag-and-drop in-app coding to give their plaything a STEM dimension. Mainstream giants like LEGO are also staying the course to try and grab a bigger chunk of the action. Generally you'll find products with more polish than in years past, if not always as original and ambitious.

It's also fair to say that promises of clever gadgets to power a kids' coding revolution are looking rather less pristine than they used to after all the unboxing and, er, abandoning. Reality bytes, you could say.

Affordable smartphones and tablets maintain their competitive squeeze at the top of the category. They can be a more versatile option than most STEM gizmos, though rising concern about children's screen time may push parents to seek out physical and tactile alternatives. Meanwhile, a mobile device is typically required to bring a STEM toy to life -- as most (though not all) are essentially Bluetooth add-ons.

All that said there are still original and inspiring gifts to be had — and it's good to see more focus on teaching creative skills, not only tech and engineering. Of course it's always a case of horses for courses in this category. If your child won't touch anything unless it's wearing a Frozen princess dress/Star Wars cloak then you'll be resigned to shelling out for the usual merch. May the tech force be with you as you search!

Adafruit

Product: Python for Kids

Price: $35

Age: 10+

Description: Maker-focused and electronics hobbyist brand Adafruit sells all sorts of electronics goodies. It also has a dedicated sub-section for Young Engineers where it offers a range of own brand kits and third party wares for kids of all ages with the aim of sparking an interest in computing and electronics. Such as this Python for Kids book which takes a child-friendly approaching to seriously learning the Python programming language -- so instead of a dull grey textbook you get text interspersed with cartoony illustrations, fun examples, puzzles and plenty of color. The book is intended for kids aged 10+.