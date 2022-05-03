GIFT IDEAS TO DELIGHT EVERY MOM IN YOUR LIFE

Lifestyle Expert, Bethany Braun-Silva, partners with DevaCurl® CURLBOND™ Products, DoorDash and Kohl’s to share a few gifting ideas to bring a smile to any mom’s face this Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day is one of the biggest retail holidays of the year and consumers are expected to spend more than $25 billion in 2022. A few of the most popular gifting trends include flowers, jewelry, and sweets. Although, spa visits, restaurant gift certificates, and electronics continue to see record levels of spending.

Sunday, May 8th is Mother’s Day, the perfect time to think about and celebrate the mothers and mother figures in your life. According to a recent survey, many moms are happy with a greeting card or a special experience with their family. In fact, staycations are another growing trend, whether visiting a local green space, movie theater, or museum, moms are asking for more quality time with loved ones.

Braun-Silva has some of the best bets to make moms happy this Mother’s Day.

SHOP & DELIVER:

Braun-Silva says once you know this year’s top gifts, it’s important to know how to get them into your mom’s hands.

The Lifestyle Expert recommends DoorDash, saying, “It has everything you need to treat mom this Mother’s Day, including those restaurant meals, groceries, baked goods, retail gifts, alcohol, and now—flowers.”

This Mother’s Day, consumers are able to order mom a beautiful bouquet of flowers through DoorDash. The popular service has partnered with more than 4,000 local and national florists across the country for on-demand delivery.

Braun-Silva explains, “The way I see it, this is the perfect way to send flowers to all the moms in your life—whether you want to schedule a delivery in advance, send a bouquet across the country, or have flowers delivered on-demand. DoorDash makes gifting so easy and convenient.

NEVER GO OUT OF STYLE:

Braun-Silva acknowledges that many moms sacrifice on beauty and style to focus their attention on their families. That’s why she wants to help women feel like the best version of themselves. She admits to knowing the feeling, “I’m the mom of two boys that bring me so much happiness. However, sometimes I want to get dressed up and do a day with my girls.”

This Mother’s Day, she recommends finding cute and fashionable dresses for every woman on your list, adding, “Now that it’s getting warmer, I can’t wait to put on a dress. So, I turn to Kohl’s.”

Whether you’re attending a brunch or want to give the gift of must-have staples to rotate throughout the season, she says Kohl’s exclusive Draper James RSVP, Simply Vera Vera Wang and Lauren Lane x Sonoma collections will have something for everyone. She points out that, “The florals look fantastic, and stripes and patterns are always a fun way for moms to express their personal style and taste in clothing.” The lifestyle expert highlights another trend, saturated colors, like Kelly green, hot pink, and tangerine.

As Mother’s Day approaches, she says Kohl’s is here to make shopping a breeze for everyone, especially all the moms in your life.

HAIR WITH A FLARE:

Another category Braun-Silva wants consumers to consider when gifting is Beauty. She says Mother’s Day is always about women feeling their best as they spend time with their loved ones, adding, “If we feel good on the inside, we want to show it on the outside.”

She steps away from the obvious, skincare routines, and focuses on hair. The lifestyle expert says, “I may not be on a curly journey, but, a few of my girlfriends are—they have naturally curly hair. And, for curls that transform through heat, color, protective styling and more, the DevaCurl® CurlBond™ product line allows you to Live Your Curls without the fear of damage in just one wash.”

One product she recommends, the DevaCurl CurlBond Mask, includes DevaCurl’s Patented CurlBond Complex, which is dermatologist co-developed, backed by science and stylist approved. It repairs broken bonds & recoils curls from the inside-out, helping curls to flex through heat, color, detangling, and everything in between with improved strength.

The brand attracts conscious consumers and moms, because all the DevaCurl CurlBond products are formulated with everything curls love and nothing they don’t! They are vegan, cruelty-free, and made without SLS/SLES sulfates, silicones, parabens, and gluten.

