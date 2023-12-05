Gift ideas for the holidays include $187 million private island in Palm Beach

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market.

The holidays are coming up and The Dirt doesn't have much on its wish list for Santa this year, except, well one little thing — the $187.5 million Tarpon Island estate. What? It's on sale right now! The current price is down from $218 million. Come on, what's a girl got to do to get a measly little private island for Christmas. (Do not answer that.)

Plus, I'm probably only getting a lump of coal after I made fun of a guy a couple of months ago who was upset about the noise coming from proposed pickleball courts near his home. I regret the jest because it's apparently a real thing. To curb the raucous neighborhood sounds of pickled balls bouncing, a group is planning an indoor arena to contain the noise.

In other real estate news, it's LA Fitness versus the owners of The Square over whether there are exclusive rights to exercise facilities at the shopping/restaurant/office complex formally known as CityPlace. And the legal cage match is getting nasty.

Also, there's five new stores at the Mall at Wellington Green and three new stores at The Gardens Mall! Just in time for the holidays! Coincidence? Who knows? But go spend some money so we can keep pretending our total household debt didn't reach a record high of $17.29 trillion last quarter. 😲

Read All About It: Hudson News heir buys townhomes near Jupiter

The 16-unit Bella Villaggio apartments in Tequesta sold in November 2023 for $15 million to a limited liability company managed by Hudson News heir Robert B. Cohen II, the grandson of the late Robert Cohen, who died in 2012 at his home in the Town of Palm Beach.

What can we say about Robert Cohen II? Not a lot, actually. He's pretty stealth. The 33-year-old does have a home next to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen in Miami and his grandfather founded the ubiquitous Hudson News stores found in most major airports in the United States.

Oh, he also bought some luxury townhomes in Tequesta that amounted to about $938,000 per unit. The total $15 million sale price was a 56% increase from the previous sale just two years ago, but at a block from the water in sought-after north county, it seems like a shrewd investment.

Good news for the Gulfstream Hotel?

The Gulfstream Hotel

The Gulfstream Hotel has languished in a state of disrepair for more years than anyone wants to admit and has been the focus of too many grand promises that never materialized. This time, though, there's some hope that a mid-month sale to a St. Louis-based restoration firm may actually be a step forward.

Senior business reporter Alexandra Clough has boiled down the machinations on how we got to this point and what happens next. If all goes to plan, which it never has before, the 1925 hotel could be reopened in 2025.

Pickleball in Palm Beach County is an addiction

Look, to be completely honest, I've never played pickleball but the fact that it is taking over the world, means there must be something to it. Are there happy hour pickleball games with booze and snacks? Maybe I'll try that. Anyway, pickleball is big business and the Sarasota-based Pickleball Club wants to cash in with a new $15 million facility in Greenacres.

There's all kinds of permitting and whatnot involved, but if approved, it could include a restaurant, indoor observation deck, locker room outdoor courtyard and pro shop. Problem is, with all those amenities, pickleball addicts won't want to go home. Can we just agree to call them Pickleheads, kind of like Parrotheads? 🦜

Attention shoppers: Blue light special on private island in Palm Beach

A renovated-and-expanded house at 10 Tarpon Isle on a private island in Palm Beach.

Well-heeled snowbirds will be happy to learn that the price of a palatial home on a private island in Palm Beach has been reduced to $187.5 million from $218 million. Now don't go thinking it's because the market has normalized or anything. It's just a matter of construction finally wrapping up. You see, developers had left room in the original asking price for changes or additions that buyers may have wanted. Yeah, that's the ticket. 😉

So, to all you hubbies out there with no idea what to get your better halves for the holidays, now you know — a private island. You're welcome.

Live lightly.

