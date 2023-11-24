What do I need to do to gift license plates of mine to my daughter? | Ask the RI DMV

Q: I know this information has been covered in the past, but I'd appreciate a reminder of what to do if I would like to give a license plate of mine to my daughter. Any information you might provide would be appreciated.

— Keith L.

A: Gifting plates is easy, especially since we have a sample of a “plate gift letter” on our website: dmv.ri.gov.The sample letter can found in the “Registration, Plates & Titles” tab, then “Registration” and “New Registration” tabs.

In the first paragraph on this page, under “Forms and Fees,” you will find a few sample letters we have created to assist our customers: “Bill of Sale,” “Gift Letter Immediate Family,” “Gift Letter Non Immediate Family,” and “Plate Gift Letter.”

Fill out the “Plate Gift Letter” for your daughter. A completed TR-1 form will be needed for the vehicle this plate is going on, as well as a reservation to any DMV branch to do this transaction. This transaction can also be done through the mail and sent to the Cranston DMV, 600 New London Ave., Cranston, RI 02920.

A form of payment will be required for both an in-person reservation or mailing in the paperwork.

Chuck Hollis

Chuck Hollis is assistant administrator of the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles. Please email your questions to cars@providencejournal.com with “Ask the DMV” in the subject field.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: What do I need to do to gift my license plates? | Ask the RI DMV