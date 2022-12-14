Give the gift of lush lashes with this Grande Cosmetics holiday deal at Ulta Beauty.

Luscious eyelashes are a coveted trait. Typically gifted from your parents, you can give yourself (or a loved one!) the gift of dramatic eyelashes this holiday season. Right now, Grande Cosmetics has a stellar holiday deal on its must-have eyelash kit, available exclusively at Ulta Beauty during the retailer's massive Beauty Blitz sale.

$48.30 at Ulta Beauty

For a limited time only, you can shop the Grande Cosmetics Lash Luggage set at Ulta Beauty for just $48.30. Valued at $100, this five-piece set includes lash enhancing serum, conditioner, regular mascara, waterproof mascara and a thickening mascara.

We already know that celebrities like Hilary Duff swear by the GrandeDrama Conditioning Peptide mascara, so we are pretty sure that this limited-edition lash enhancing set will impress. With all the lash products you'll need to condition, thicken and strengthen, you could see results in up to 12 weeks, according to a consumer survey. Plus, the set includes travel-sized conditioning mascara and full-sized lash products so you'll be able to travel through the holiday season without skipping out on your new favorite beauty routine.

The Grande Cosmetics Lash Luggage Set includes:

Whether you treat yourself or surprise someone with a beauty-filled stocking this season, this exclusive Ulta Beauty holiday deal is a must-shop.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Grande Cosmetics Ulta deal: Shop the holiday sale for enhanced lashes