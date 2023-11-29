'A Gift to Remember' is a tale of strangers stranded at a train station on Christmas Eve

COSHOCTON − "A Gift to Remember" is a tale of strangers who find themselves thrust together in a train station on Christmas Eve.

The holiday production will play the first three weekends of December at the Triple Locks Theater. Director Susan Metz Guthrie said the play features characters and themes that anyone can relate to, especially at the holiday season.

The play is based on the book “Can this be Christmas?” by Debbie Macomber and was adapted by Joseph Robinette. It's set in the mid-1990s. A group of strangers are forced to take shelter at a small train depot in New Hampshire on Christmas Eve due to the weather. While everyone is disappointed and disgruntled, they try to make the best of things and bond despite their circumstances. The experience becomes a gift to remember.

"We were looking for a Christmas show we hadn't done that was light and warm and sweet and family friendly. This just seemed to really fit the bill," Metz Guthrie said. "I think it's just the perfect little show for Christmas."

The cast and crew numbers about 50 with a mix of newcomers and Footlight Players veterans. Nick Fischer has been in nine productions the past few years. This time around he plays a man who along with his wife are expecting their first grandchild and are trying to get home to family and their bakery.

"It's a sweet story. It's a 'warm fuzzy' as I like to call it," Fischer said. "If you need that lift at Christmastime this is the show that's going to do it. It's got a warm story to it with great characters."

Sarah Fornara plays the wife of Fischer's character. She appeared in "Jesus Christ Superstar" over the summer with Fischer as well and said she's trying to get more active in the theater again. As far as theater goes, she likes meeting new people and playing characters who aren't like herself.

"There are just some very, very sweet moments where you get to see how characters change, develop and grow and face their problems and sort it out," she said of the show.

Kyle McMullen plays the train station manager and last appeared for the Footlight Players in "To Kill a Mockingbird" in 2022. He said he's let some holidays personally go by without much notice in the past and this show is a way he can connect with Christmas this season and share it with others.

"This show brings me back to my childhood in the mid-90s. Those were some of my favorite Christmases with my family," he said.

Tickets for "A Gift to Remember" are $15 for adults and $10 for students and are available online and by calling the theater at 740-622-2959. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Triple Locks Theater, 685 N. Whitewoman St.

The cast features Kyle McMullen, Shelly Lillibridge, Heath Chaney, Lana Lawson, Brenley Tidrick, Sam Scott, Lester McCurdy, Kayla Wyers, Nick Fischer, Sarah Fornara, Kathy Huffman, Katie Aggas, Mattalyn Kiser and Bryan Kittner. Carolers are Taven Dotson, Lynn Hoberg Haines, Dana Kittner, Benjamin McCurdy, Audrey Phillips, Alahna Thompson, Jennifer Wilkes and Ryan Teti. The director is Susan Metz Guthrie with Graham Beaumont as assistant director.

