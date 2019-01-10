Gift your sweetheart a donut bouquet this Valentine's Day

Whether you've been with your partner for over 20 years or you matched on Tinder as recent as three months ago, finding the perfect gift for Valentine's Day can be difficult. The pressure is on to get them something that appropriately expresses just how much you care. Luckily, you can stop shopping and check out this donut bouquet by Harry & David.





The donut bouquet features 10 delectable mini cake donuts covered in white chocolate, milk chocolate and dark chocolate and goes for $49.99. It's a unique gift that everyone will enjoy snacking on (and bragging about on Instagram).

If donuts aren't really your sweetie's thing, Harry & David, an online gourmet gift shop, has plenty of other snackable options as well, from ice cream cone cake pops to a Valentine's Day cheesecake duo to heart shortbread cookies with a side of truffles.

No matter which treat you choose, there's no better way to your partner's heart than with a sweet treat.

