Gift theft doesn't stop charity gift giveaway, community rallies to ensure holiday cheer

Ariel Roy of Akron makes her pick from one of the many tables of toys made available by Cops 4 Kids With Autism on Saturday in Fairlawn.

A charity event that has run for 17 years was imperiled by one person's greed, but the community rallied to make sure that holiday cheer didn't go undelivered.

A storage unit containing gifts donated to Cops 4 Kids With Autism's annual holiday toy giveaway was broken into, resulting in the loss of almost half of what had been gathered for the event, said Julianna Trunko, the charity's founder. The giveaway happens in eight Ohio counties and benefits over 600 families.

Cops 4 Kids With Autism had enough toys on hand Satu8rday to serve 200-300 families at the Kiwanis Community Center in Fairlawn.

Trunko, who's also an officer with the Wakeman Police Department in Huron County and owner of a food truck company, said that once news spread about the theft, donations to replace what was stolen came pouring in.

"We had to get the word out," said Trunko, "and get all our resources together and all of our officers together, and they pulled through."

Retailers including Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Target pitched in to replenish the toy supply. Personal donations from officers and community members helped as well.

On Saturday, at the Kiwanis Community Center in Fairlawn, the gifts were handed out to Summit County children on the Asperger's and autism spectrum, and to kids with other special needs as well.

Children make their way up and down the aisles of toys during the Cops 4 Kids With Autism toy drive Saturday in Fairlawn.

Outside in the rain, police and EMS vehicles lined the sidewalk. By 11 a.m., the line of families and their children was out the door. Inside the community center awaited a maze of folding tables, stacked high with toys. Underneath the tables were boxes filled with even more toys.

At the front of the room, Santa Claus sat on a red cushioned gold throne, asking the children one by one what they wanted for Christmas.

Cassandra Broski stood in line outside with her young son, Brayden.

Broski said her family received gifts from one of Cops 4 Kids with Autism's gift giveaway. Now, she helps run the events in Sandusky, Huron and Erie counties.

Brayden, whose birthday falls shortly before Christmas, said he enjoys the holiday.

This year's distribution is likely the biggest the charity has had, Trunk said.

"We actually had to have stockers this year to restock the tables," she said.

Kyler Musarra, 4, of Barberton looks over the many toy options during the Cops 4 Kids With Autism toy drive Saturday in Fairlawn.

Patti Marshall was a first year volunteer at the event, but has been affiliated with it for the past five years. Her job was to take on the role of "elf", escorting kids around to each of the tables piled high with toys, helping them pick out what they want.

"I love this event," Marshall said. When she was asked to help out, she said she rearranged her schedule and made it happen.

Fairlawn Police Officer Hannah Plant, who runs her department's Christmas With a Cop event, also helped with Cops 4 Kids with Autism's gift giveaway. She said it feels good to be able to help bring families joy around the holidays.

"I love everything kids," Plant said. "I love doing all this kind of stuff, and seeing their faces and they toys, and they get so excited."

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Gift giveaway in Fairlawn benefits area special needs children