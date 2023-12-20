Gift like theGrio: What to gift the ‘cool’ parents in your life

16 gift ideas by Black-owned brands that are as uniquely cool as the parents on your list.

They are cultured, well-read, well-traveled, or have an intriguing backstory — or all of the above. Perhaps they are patient, non-judgmental, and the ones who have “adopted” all of your friends. Or maybe they’ve just been really chill about you and your fiancé living with them while you save up to buy a house (raises hand). Regardless, they aren’t regular parents – they’re cool ones.

Truthfully, “cool” parents are just really supportive parents, coming through for you no matter what. You can show them your appreciation this holiday season by gifting them something as uniquely cool as they are. Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite gifts from Black-owned brands to give to “cool” parents across generations. But no pressure, you know they’re gonna love anything from you!

For the one who runs things

The Felix Runner by Saysh. (Photo credit: Saysh)

Whether she was lacing up and racing the sun each morning or calling the shots in your household, she “ran thangs.” Reward her for all that running with a pair of new running shoes by Saysh, which, as a bonus for new moms, accepts returns if your shoe size changes during pregnancy.

The Felix Runner

$165

For the commuter

Black Band Luxe backpack by Actively Black. (Photo credit Actively Black)

Commuting is only as convenient as the bag you carry. Upgrade their laptop backpack with something on trend and by a Black brand, like Actively Black’s Black Band Luxe backpack, which, among other storage compartments, can fit up to a 17-inch laptop.

Black Band Luxe backpack

$150

For the perfect pair

The Daycationers set by ITA Leisure. (Photo credit: ITA Leisure)

Your parents are like PB&J, salt and pepper: two perfect peas in a pod. Gift them something they can enjoy together, like The Daycationers set by ITA Leisure, which comes with two leisure chairs, two tote bags, and a leisure table.

The Daycationers

Currently on sale for $707.40

For the timekeepers

The Montez watch by A Few Wood Men and the Cardinal Purple Rose watch by Benson by Marcel. (Photo credit: A Few Wood Men/Benson by Marcel/Canva)

Next to the cool parents’ children, time is their most valuable asset. Help them keep track of it in style with a new timepiece. It will be extra special if you spring for one from a Black brand like A Few Wood Men or Benson by Marcel.

The Montez

$180

Cardinal Purple Rose

$185

For the hands-on

Havana Hydrating Hand Cream sold by McMullen. (Photo credit: McMullen)

The winter air in colder regions can be harsh on the hands of our loved ones. Keep the hands responsible for writing heartfelt notes, cooking amazing meals, or schooling you at the game table hydrated with luxury hand cream.

Havana Hydrating Hand Cream

$27

For the clean-shaven

Trim Buddy kit by The Cut Buddy. (Photo credit: The Cut Buddy)

Maybe their grooming game isn’t quite what it used to be — or they’re attempting a new shave routine at home. Whatever the case, the Trim Buddy trimmer and shaper combo could be the perfect gift to keep their shaves close and tidy.

Trim Buddy – trimer and shaper combo

$34.99

For the steady sippers

Crimson 24 Oz bottle by SUPLMNT. (Photo credit: SUPLMNT)

You could spring for a trendy 40-oz. water bottle that is all the rage right now, but you know your parents are cooler than that. For the ones who don’t follow the trends but could use a new drink canister, gift them a bottle by a Black brand like SUPLMNT’s 24-oz. insulated water bottle that keeps liquids cool for 24 hours and hot for 12.

Crimson 24 Oz bottle

$34

For the gracious

Kehinde Wiley Grace candle. (Photo credit: Studio Museum in Harlem)

They are unflappable protectors of their peace. They epitomize grace. Complement their energy with a candle that celebrates all things graceful, boasting a gender-neutral scent of woodsy green figs.

Kehinde Wiley Grace candle

$109

For the jet-setter

“Jamaica Vibes” by Assouline. (Photo credit: Assouline)

When you can’t afford to send them to their favorite Caribbean island or vacation destination, you can still gift them a bit of atmosphere. Earlier this year, Assouline released “Jamaica Vibes,” a Jamaican edition of the press’ iconic travel books, perfect for any Caribbean lover’s coffee table.

Jamaica Vibes

$105

For the breakfast champion

CRUXGG Rotating Belgian waffle maker, Ghetto Gastro pancake and waffle mix, and Ghetto Gastro syrup. (Photo credit: Target/Canva)

It’s not a weekend morning if they don’t bust out the waffle maker and fill the house with the sweet and savory smells of breakfast being prepared with love. Replace their old and fraying maker with a new state-of-the-art one made in collaboration with a Black brand. They can hit the ground running on Christmas morning if you throw in some waffle mix as well!

CRUXGG Rotating Belgian waffle maker

$35.99

Ghetto Gastro pancake and waffle mix

$6.99

Ghetto Gastro syrup maple cider

$9.99

For their cups

Kahawa 1893 Serengeti Dark Roast Coffee and Kerry James Marshall Untitled Studio mug. (Photo Credit: Kahawa 1893/Studio Museum Harlem/Canva)

It could be coffee, tea, or a custom hot toddy in their cup. Whatever it is, you know it’s a hot beverage. Elevate their daily habit with a beverage devised by a Black brand. From coffee to tea to immune-boosting toddies, there are many Black brands serving up quality brews. Round out the gift with the addition of a great mug.

Kahawa 1893 Serengeti Dark Roast Coffee

$12.99

Kerry James Marshall Untitled Studio mug

$22

For their quality time

Black Lives Matter puzzle by FRTWN. (Photo credit: FRTWN)

Working on a puzzle is a great way to spend an afternoon with a loved one. Generate some quality time with your cool parents by gifting them a puzzle that can become affirming wall art once completed.

The Black Lives Matter puzzle

$25

For the MVPs

Black history playing cards by Urban Intellectuals. (Photo credit: Urban Intellectuals)

For many people, their parents are their MVPs, folks to count on in the clutch time and time again. Or maybe they’re just who you always want sitting across from you at the spades table. Either way, gifting your parents a special card deck with Black history figures instead of basic kings and queens could be a fun way to honor them.

Black history playing cards

$24.99

For the cozy but cool

Cool Mom crewneck by the Cool Mom Co. and Dope Black Father crewneck by ATXCraft. (Photo credit: Cool Mom Co./ATXCraft/Canva)

Tired: ugly Christmas sweaters. Wired: hyper-specific sweatshirts. If your parents are cozy but cool, get them sweatshirts that say so! Etsy is a treasure trove of Black vendors with a plethora of options including custom.

Cool Mom crewneck

$110

Dope Black Father crewneck

$29.26

For the footloose and fancy-free

Fluff’d Up slippers by Savage X Fenty and Ascot Slipper by UGG. (Photo credit: Savage X Fenty/UGG/Canva)

If your parents have ever accused you of “running around footloose and fancy-free,” don’t tell them we told you, but it’s because they were once the same. A pair of luxury high-quality slippers is a surefire way to bring it out of them!

Fluff’d Up slippers

$29.95

Ascot Slipper

$130

For the out-and-about

(Photo credit: Adobe Stock)

You call, and they never answer right away. They’re “out and about,” running the streets with their little friends. Get some time on their dance card by gifting them movie tickets to upcoming highly anticipated releases they’ve mentioned, like “The Color Purple” musical or “American Fiction.” If not the movies, gift them experiences you know will thrill them!

Kay Wicker is a lifestyle writer for theGrio covering health, wellness, travel, beauty, fashion, and the myriad ways Black people live and enjoy their lives. She has previously created content for magazines, newspapers, and digital brands.

