Gift like theGrio: What to gift the ‘cool’ parents in your life
16 gift ideas by Black-owned brands that are as uniquely cool as the parents on your list.
They are cultured, well-read, well-traveled, or have an intriguing backstory — or all of the above. Perhaps they are patient, non-judgmental, and the ones who have “adopted” all of your friends. Or maybe they’ve just been really chill about you and your fiancé living with them while you save up to buy a house (raises hand). Regardless, they aren’t regular parents – they’re cool ones.
Truthfully, “cool” parents are just really supportive parents, coming through for you no matter what. You can show them your appreciation this holiday season by gifting them something as uniquely cool as they are. Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite gifts from Black-owned brands to give to “cool” parents across generations. But no pressure, you know they’re gonna love anything from you!
For the one who runs things
Whether she was lacing up and racing the sun each morning or calling the shots in your household, she “ran thangs.” Reward her for all that running with a pair of new running shoes by Saysh, which, as a bonus for new moms, accepts returns if your shoe size changes during pregnancy.
$165
For the commuter
Commuting is only as convenient as the bag you carry. Upgrade their laptop backpack with something on trend and by a Black brand, like Actively Black’s Black Band Luxe backpack, which, among other storage compartments, can fit up to a 17-inch laptop.
$150
For the perfect pair
Your parents are like PB&J, salt and pepper: two perfect peas in a pod. Gift them something they can enjoy together, like The Daycationers set by ITA Leisure, which comes with two leisure chairs, two tote bags, and a leisure table.
Currently on sale for $707.40
For the timekeepers
Next to the cool parents’ children, time is their most valuable asset. Help them keep track of it in style with a new timepiece. It will be extra special if you spring for one from a Black brand like A Few Wood Men or Benson by Marcel.
$180
$185
For the hands-on
The winter air in colder regions can be harsh on the hands of our loved ones. Keep the hands responsible for writing heartfelt notes, cooking amazing meals, or schooling you at the game table hydrated with luxury hand cream.
$27
For the clean-shaven
Maybe their grooming game isn’t quite what it used to be — or they’re attempting a new shave routine at home. Whatever the case, the Trim Buddy trimmer and shaper combo could be the perfect gift to keep their shaves close and tidy.
Trim Buddy – trimer and shaper combo
$34.99
For the steady sippers
You could spring for a trendy 40-oz. water bottle that is all the rage right now, but you know your parents are cooler than that. For the ones who don’t follow the trends but could use a new drink canister, gift them a bottle by a Black brand like SUPLMNT’s 24-oz. insulated water bottle that keeps liquids cool for 24 hours and hot for 12.
$34
For the gracious
They are unflappable protectors of their peace. They epitomize grace. Complement their energy with a candle that celebrates all things graceful, boasting a gender-neutral scent of woodsy green figs.
$109
For the jet-setter
When you can’t afford to send them to their favorite Caribbean island or vacation destination, you can still gift them a bit of atmosphere. Earlier this year, Assouline released “Jamaica Vibes,” a Jamaican edition of the press’ iconic travel books, perfect for any Caribbean lover’s coffee table.
$105
For the breakfast champion
It’s not a weekend morning if they don’t bust out the waffle maker and fill the house with the sweet and savory smells of breakfast being prepared with love. Replace their old and fraying maker with a new state-of-the-art one made in collaboration with a Black brand. They can hit the ground running on Christmas morning if you throw in some waffle mix as well!
CRUXGG Rotating Belgian waffle maker
$35.99
Ghetto Gastro pancake and waffle mix
$6.99
Ghetto Gastro syrup maple cider
$9.99
For their cups
It could be coffee, tea, or a custom hot toddy in their cup. Whatever it is, you know it’s a hot beverage. Elevate their daily habit with a beverage devised by a Black brand. From coffee to tea to immune-boosting toddies, there are many Black brands serving up quality brews. Round out the gift with the addition of a great mug.
Kahawa 1893 Serengeti Dark Roast Coffee
$12.99
Kerry James Marshall Untitled Studio mug
$22
For their quality time
Working on a puzzle is a great way to spend an afternoon with a loved one. Generate some quality time with your cool parents by gifting them a puzzle that can become affirming wall art once completed.
$25
For the MVPs
For many people, their parents are their MVPs, folks to count on in the clutch time and time again. Or maybe they’re just who you always want sitting across from you at the spades table. Either way, gifting your parents a special card deck with Black history figures instead of basic kings and queens could be a fun way to honor them.
$24.99
For the cozy but cool
Tired: ugly Christmas sweaters. Wired: hyper-specific sweatshirts. If your parents are cozy but cool, get them sweatshirts that say so! Etsy is a treasure trove of Black vendors with a plethora of options including custom.
$110
$29.26
Recommended Stories
The significance of Black Santa
Gift like theGrio: 9 gifts for tech lovers
Whoopi Goldberg’s first trip to Disneyland was surprise treat for her mother
Wayne Brady, Law Roach, Colman Domingo and more are among Native Son’s 2023 honorees
Gift like theGrio: For the celeb-obsessed
Greater than a ‘glow up’: Fantasia reminds us that sometimes you’ve got to ‘lose to win’
Rev. Dr. Alisha Lola Jones
Author who wrote bad book reviews for authors of color via fake accounts dropped by publisher
For the footloose and fancy-free
If your parents have ever accused you of “running around footloose and fancy-free,” don’t tell them we told you, but it’s because they were once the same. A pair of luxury high-quality slippers is a surefire way to bring it out of them!
$29.95
$130
For the out-and-about
You call, and they never answer right away. They’re “out and about,” running the streets with their little friends. Get some time on their dance card by gifting them movie tickets to upcoming highly anticipated releases they’ve mentioned, like “The Color Purple” musical or “American Fiction.” If not the movies, gift them experiences you know will thrill them!
Kay Wicker is a lifestyle writer for theGrio covering health, wellness, travel, beauty, fashion, and the myriad ways Black people live and enjoy their lives. She has previously created content for magazines, newspapers, and digital brands.
Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.
The post Gift like theGrio: What to gift the ‘cool’ parents in your life appeared first on TheGrio.