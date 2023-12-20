Gift like theGrio: Last-minute gifts with intention

Just because it’s a gift card doesn’t mean it’s not thoughtful; these Black-founded brands are a last-minute shoppers’ saving grace.

Listen, holiday shopping is hard — so hard, one could nominate it to become an Olympic sport. Shopping centers are packed and often lack versatility due to the rise of online shopping. Meanwhile, in the virtual shopping aisles, the abundance of options can become overwhelming, and delivery fees and shipping lags can lead to you spending way more than anticipated. Not to mention, the responsibility of finding gifts that are meaningful and useful can induce so much anxiety it inevitably leads to procrastination.

Whatever your reason is for being a part of the last-minute shoppers’ club, you’re not alone, and theGrio has got you covered with gifts that arrive instantly and can be just as thoughtful as anything gift-wrapped – gift cards! Offering a range of price and product options, gift cards allow you to control your budget while giving those closest to you the agency to choose something that suits their personal style.

With a bevy of options that also allow you to support Black-owned brands, theGrio has suggestions that will make your recipient smile while allowing you to sit back and enjoy the holiday season.

Rebundle

Many in the Black community love the convenience of protective styles — but hate the costs that come with them. This holiday season, contribute to your loved one’s next protective style by gifting them a gift card from Rebundle, a Black-owned hair company creating sustainable, plant-based, itch-free braiding hair.

Click here to purchase a Rebundle virtual gift card.

Moodeaux

(Photo: Moodeaux)

Creating a world in which scent and skincare work together, Moodeaux is a Black-owned fragrance company that prides itself on creating long-lasting, skin-nurturing, earth-friendly eau de parfums. “Made for the unapologetically outspoken rebel inside us all, Moodeaux believes self-expression is the best self-care.”

Help your loved ones discover this world of fragrance with a Moodeaux gift card.

Junction

Founded by artist and designer Jonnell Chavez, Junction is a brand designed to represent the intersection where art and design meet. From jewelry to lifestyle products, each piece is carefully handcrafted and curated by Chavez to reflect the idea that “the modern woman is one who is not defined by societal expectations, but by her own beliefs, desires, and ambitions.”

Click here to purchase a Junction gift card.

Kido

(Photo: Kido)

Based in Chicago, Kido is a children’s boutique operating on principles of diversity, sustainability, and originality. Through the sales of unique products affirming the dynamic personalities of children, the brand puts a special focus on children of color, kids with disabilities, and non-traditional families to promote learning and acceptance for all.

Gift families a gift card from Kido.

Essence Book Gallery

With a focus on customers’ knowledge of Black history and cultural reading experience, Essence Book Gallery is an online bookstore on a mission to uplift the rich legacies of our culture. Open to all yearning to learn about Black history, the brand’s catalog features an array of books and stories.

Give toward your loved ones’ library with a gift card from Essence Book Gallery.

Union LA

(Photo: Union LA)

For the streetwear lovers and sneakerheads in your life, Union LA is the ideal destination. This Black-owned marketplace specializes in cool, unique items from around the world, from exclusive sneaker drops to pieces from the hottest streetwear brands.

Contribute to your favorite hypebeast’s fly with a Union LA gift card.

Brave+Kind Bookshop

Brave+Kind bookshop features a thoughtfully curated collection of intentionally diverse and inclusive children’s and young adult books.

Give burgeoning bookworms their next favorite read with a gift card from Brave+Kind.

Eighth + Kin

(Photo: Eight+Kin)

Formerly known as Marjani Beauty, Eighth+Kin is a Black-owned beauty retailer that “understands that beauty would be bland and lifeless without the contributions of all women, including, not excluding women of brown and dark hues.” Encouraging shoppers to experience beauty in full color, the brand works to honor Black heritage while building an inclusive legacy for the future.

Click here to shop Eighth+Kin gift cards.

Recommended Stories

Is it OK to give gift cards for Christmas?, Is $25 too cheap for a gift card?, last minute gift ideas, What is the appropriate amount for a Christmas gift card?, Are gift cards a lazy gift?, what to get as a last minute gift, places to find last minite gifts, Black-owned last minute gifts theGrio.com

Featured

Gift like theGrio: Last-minute gifts with intention

Haniyah Philogene

Black mom gift guide, Black dad gift guide, Black parents gift guide, 25 Days of Holidays, Black-owned brands gift guide, shop Black, Saysh, Actively Black, ITA Leisure, A Few Wood Men, Benson by Marcel, McMullen, Trim Buddy, SUPLMNT, Kehinde Wiley, Assouline, CRUXGG, Kahawa 1893, Kerry James Marshall, FRTWN, Black history playing cards, Urban Intellectuals, The Color Purple, holiday gift guide, theGrio.com

Featured

Gift like theGrio: What to gift the ‘cool’ parents in your life

Kay Wicker

Holiday gifting, coffee table books, Black art books, Ruth E. Carter, Black design books, Ann Lowe book, books for gifting, gift guides, theGrio.com

Books

Gift like theGrio: Books beautiful enough for their coffee tables

Maiysha Kai

What kind of gifts do men prefer?, What gift should I give to him?, What to buy men for Xmas?, Wale$ gallery, Tmpl Care, Love Dot, Powerhandz gloves, Bevel, Blackstock & Weber, Yenaé, Emperor’s Cut cigars, What type of gift should I give to my dad?, Black-owned mens gift ideas, Black-owned brands for men, holiday gift ideas for men theGrio.com

Featured

Gift like theGrio: For the man who has no list

Haniyah Philogene

Celebrity brands to shop, best celebrity brands, Pattern Beauty, Key Soulcare, Humanrace, Golf Wang, Fenty Beauty & Skin and Savage X Fenty, Proudly, Inala, Saysh, Black Irish Cream Liqueur mariah carey, Gentleman’s Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Beyoncé x Tiffany & Co. theGrio.com

Featured

Gift like theGrio: For the celeb-obsessed

Haniyah Philogene

Black influencers, Holiday gift guide, Black-owned gift ideas, Tai Beauchamp, Whitney Madueke, Travel with Meko, theGrio.com

Featured

Gift like theGrio: 16 items Black influencers are vying for this holiday season

Noel Cymone Walker

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, AAADT, Ailey Ailey, Alvin Ailey at City Center, Miles Marshall Lewis, theGrio.com

Featured

Review: Alvin Ailey’s 65th season will have you ‘in your feelings’

Miles Marshall Lewis

Black tech brands, Black-owned tech gifts, NSPRE, Seirus, Shani Darden, Déesse Pro LED light mask, Ardent FX, Beats by Dre, House of Marley, Brown Box Toys, Goodee, LavaSnoStore, Black-owned apps, 25 days of Holiday, gift guides 2023, tech gifts 2023, theGrio.com

Lifestyle

Gift like theGrio: 9 gifts for tech lovers

Kay Wicker

54Kibo

Offering exclusive luxury African decor, 54Kibo allows shoppers to bring African artisanship into their homes. Explore the endless creativity and talent of the diaspora through the marketplace’s assortment of home decor pieces.

Click here to purchase a 54Kibo gift card.

Chris Collins

(Photo: Chris Collins)

Inspired by a story, a memory, a place, or, in some cases, a specific scent note, Chris Collins creates fragrances designed to “capture feelings of attraction, daring, and freedom.” From gourmand scents to hypnotic woodsy notes, the brand created a fragrance library where any man (or adventurous scent lover) can find their signature playlist.

Click here to purchase a Chris Collins gift card.

Trill Paw

For the proud pet parents, Trill Paw understands they are part of the family. The Black-owned company creates high-quality pet accessories inspired by pop culture to ensure your fur baby gets nothing but the best.

Spoil the pet lovers in the family with a gift card from Trill Paw.

NiLu

(Photo: NiLu)

NiLu is a Harlem-based online lifestyle brand and retailer creating and curating a collection of products by Black and brown creators. In a space that celebrates us, advocates for us, and welcomes all who want to do the same, NiLu is a one-stop shop for art, books, home decor, card games, and more.

Click here to shop NiLu gift cards.

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.



Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

The post Gift like theGrio: Last-minute gifts with intention appeared first on TheGrio.