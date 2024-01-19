Gift of Warmth helps local woman as single mom and after she lost her husband

ROCHESTER — Sylvia Cushing said it's silly for anyone to feel frightened or embarrassed to ask for help if they truly need it.

Cushing, 77, a Rochester resident, said she has been helped a couple of times by community action programs. The assistance she received was everything she needed to keep her household going.

"I have been married twice, and the first time I needed help I was living in Wakefield," Cushing said. "I had a 5-year-old son when I became a single mother. I had a friend who was working for community action, and she helped me to get fuel assistance and weatherization to help make my home more efficient."

The Gift of Warmth fund raises money to provide fuel assistant to local people in Seacoast New Hampshire and Strafford County.

That child is grown up now. Cushing remarried. Her husband died in 2011.

"I only get so much from Social Security, and it doesn't go as far as I would need it to," she said. "So, I reached out again to community action."

Community Action Partnership of Strafford County stepped in, and Cushing is once again receiving fuel assistance.

"They are so good," said Cushing. "They have helped me so much. I was a little afraid to ask for help and I know people who say they are. But, please, tell them what you need. If they can help, they absolutely will. It's silly not to get help, especially if you have kids. They will make you feel welcome; they did for me."

How to donate to Gift of Warmth

This year, we ask that checks to Gift of Warmth be made out directly to either Rockingham Community Action or the Community Action Partnership of Strafford County. Please write “Gift of Warmth” in the check memo line to ensure the money goes for fuel assistance.

Checks can be mailed to Gift of Warmth, Seacoast Media Group, 210 Commerce Way, Suite 330, Portsmouth, NH 03801. We will tally the checks, record the names of each week’s contributors and then forward the checks on to the two county community action programs. Each week throughout the campaign, Seacoast Media Group will publish that week’s donors.

If you need help

To apply for fuel assistance, call Rockingham Community Action at (603) 431-2911. People experiencing any significant hardship or financial crisis can also call and they will be referred to the appropriate person. For more information, visit snhs.org.

For Community Action Partnership of Strafford County, call (603) 435-2500 or visit straffordcap.org.

Total this week: $11,133.00

Total to date: $56,008.00

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Gift of Warmth helps woman as single mom and after she lost husband