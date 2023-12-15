If you’re gifted legal marijuana while visiting out of state for Christmas, can you take it home to GA?

So, you got some weed for Christmas.

Now, what?

Well, if you’re anything like other Americans this holiday season, you’ll be traveling.

According to AAA, 115.2 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home over Christmas or New Years, whether that’s by car or plane.

So, this begs the real question: if you are given legal weed as a Christmas gift from another state, can you bring it back to Georgia with you?

I mean, it was a gift, right?

Here’s what the law says.

Can I bring legal marijuana into Georgia?

Well, the short answer is no, but there’s a bit more to it.

According to Georgia attorneys at Arnold & Stafford, it depends on what you intend to do with the marijuana and how much you have.

In Atlanta, there are different legal ramifications than the rest of the state.

For example, in Atlanta, it isn’t a criminal act to possess less than an ounce of marijuana and it only requires a fine of $75.

However, in the rest of the state of Georgia, possession of marijuana at less than an ounce can be considered a felony with a $1,000 fine or 12 months in jail.

If you were gifted more than an ounce for Christmas, it could cost you big time in Georgia.

Having more than an ounce could mean a fine of up to $5,000 or 10 years in jail.

Now, if you’re actually caught with it while traveling, there are more things to consider, like if you already have a criminal record or not and if you have more drugs on you.

If you’re caught with it at the airport, you could be arrested on site.

“TSA agents may be more concerned with terrorism and large-scale drug trafficking. However, marijuana possession is still a federal crime,” according to LawInfo.org.

Sorry, Georgians. Looks like you’ll have to turn away the gift of weed this year.

