‘Gifted’ two-sport athlete who starred at Pittsburgh dies in PA crash, officials say

A former star athlete at University of Pittsburgh who played both volleyball and basketball died in a car crash on Friday, March 4, when her vehicle struck another, Pennsylvania officials say.

Monica Wignot, 29, had to be mechanically removed from her vehicle following the crash and she later died at a hospital in Altoona, about 100 miles east of Pittsburgh, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

“Monica Wignot represented the student-athlete ideal at Pitt,” Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said in a news release. “She excelled in not one but two sports at the Division I level, a reflection of both her tremendous talent and commitment. That same dedication was evident in her academic pursuits as she earned three degrees from the University of Pittsburgh. The Pitt Athletics family extends our deepest sympathies to Monica’s family and loved ones.”

State police say Wignot was driving a Honda HR-V on Skelp Mountain Road when she traveled into the opposite lane. Her vehicle struck a Buick Encore, causing the HR-V to rotate counterclockwise before resting facing west in the eastbound lanes, officials say.

A 52-year-old woman driving the Buick suffered serious injuries, state police said. A female passenger had an unknown injury and a 4-year-old who was in a child safety seat also suffered a possible injury.

Wignot played volleyball at Pittsburgh from 2010 to 2013 and used her final year of eligibility to play one season for the women’s basketball team.

As a volleyball player, she was a 2012 All-Big East honoree and has her name in the record books in several categories.

“Monica was a fantastic athlete, a loyal teammate and a good person,” volleyball head coach Dan Fisher said in a news release. “She was on my first team at Pitt in 2013 and by the end of that year, she became the best player on our court. She had a big hand in helping turn this program around and I wish I could have coached her longer. I know how much her family, teammates and loved ones are hurting right now.”

Wignot helped lead the women’s basketball team to its most recent NCAA Tournament appearance in 2015, finishing the season with the second-most blocks in school history with 83.

She remained with the program for an additional season when she served as a graduate assistant during the 2015-16 year.

“I am truly devastated,” former women’s basketball head coach Suzie McConnell-Serio said in a news release. “Monica was a special athlete, but more importantly an amazing young woman — someone you hope your daughter grows up to be like. Monica created a culture of excellence and was such an integral part of our program and our NCAA Tournament run. My thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

Wignot earned psychology and sociology degrees from Pittsburgh, then gained her master’s in social work. She used that degree “to aid families in need at Presbyterian Hospital Pittsburgh and UPMC Shadyside.”

“Monica enjoyed vacations with her family in Cape Cod, attending concerts and sporting events with her friends, and playing with her dog, Mic,” an obituary states. She is survived by her parents and three siblings.

Her funeral is scheduled for March 10, according to the obituary.

