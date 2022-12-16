Gifts for coffee lovers—these are the best coffee gifts to give this Christmas

Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers 2022

Caffeine is the lifeblood for many and coffee is perhaps its most popular delivery source. It's not just an easy way to get jittery, it's also a tasty beverage enjoyed by rugged working stiffs and uptown hipsters alike. If your loved one (or, be honest, you) wouldn't get out of bed without their java fix, we've got good news: Gift season is well underway, and there are plenty of great offerings for the coffee obsessed in your life.

There are tons of great coffee gifts available spanning tools, gadgets and accessories. We've compiled a list of offerings that fit just about any budget for the fan of coffee, espresso and even super-sugary Starbucks beverages. Here are our picks for the best gifts for coffee lovers this year.

1. For coffee house quality drinks: Breville Barista Touch

Best Gifts Coffee for Lovers 2022: Breville Barista Touch

This espresso makes cappuccinos, flat whites and Americanos as good or better than your neighborhood barista. Its innovative and user-friendly interface is why our testers picked it as the best overall espresso machine on the market today. Come for quick and easy beverages but stay for that gorgeous LCD display screen.

$880 at Amazon

2. For versatile coffee prep: Bodum French press coffee and tea maker

Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers 2022: Bodum French Press

A French press is low-key one of the most useful multitaskers in your kitchen. Not only can it make a great cup of joe but works equally well at brewing tea. It's also great for frothing up hot chocolate, steamed milk and even matcha. You can even use it to strain out stocks and emulsify vinaigrettes. Best of all, this unsung kitchen hero is incredibly inexpensive compared to other coffee gear.

$22 at Amazon

3. For fancy drink presentation: Fellow Monty milk art cup

Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers 2022: Fellow Monty Milk Art Cup

You wouldn't serve a prime rib dinner on a paper plate, why serve a gorgeous morning brew in an old novelty mug? Fellow Monty milk art cups are perfect for serving expertly made pour-over coffee and all manner of espresso beverages. These thick ceramic cups look and feel fancy with attractive matte finishes that make drinks pretty totally Instagram-worthy. Available in black or white.

$28 at Amazon

4. For lo-fi espresso: Bialetti Brick Moka Pot

Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers 2022: Bialetti Brick Moka Pot

Great espresso doesn't require big, expensive machines. In fact it doesn't even require electricity. The Bialetti Brick Moka Pot lets anyone with a stovetop make a few servings of perfect espresso complete with a thick and luscious crema. It's perfect for espresso fans who have limited space and would even be at home in a dorm room.

$53 at Amazon

5. For perfect brews: Cosori electric gooseneck kettle with temperature control

Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers 2022: Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle With Temperature Control

There are many variables when it comes to making a great cup of coffee—including temperature. Too hot and you extract bitter compounds. Too cold and you get weak brews. Cosori gooseneck kettle with temperature control provides perfect goldilocks temps for brewing black coffee and all manner of teas. Its speed and its precision are why it ranks among our best electric kettles.

$70 at Amazon

6. For smart brewing: Café Specialty drip coffee maker

Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers 2022: Cafe Specialty Drip Coffee Maker

Classic drip coffee is still fantastic when it's done right. The Café Specialty drip coffee maker isn't just a sleek machine, it may also be one of the smartest. It's Wi-Fi enabled so it can make perfectly timed brews and even respond to voice controls. With the companion app, you can also customize brew strength, temperature and even how much coffee you want to brew.

$196 at Amazon

7. For latte art quality milk: Subminimal NanoFoamer Lithium handheld milk foamer

Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers 2022: Subminimal NanoFoamer

In order to make thick but not foamy milk for espresso drinks you need hours of training. Instead of learning the complicated techniques you can simply invest in a NanoFoamer. The NanoFoamer is one of the few devices on the market that makes making perfect latte art dairy full of microfoam effortless. This device charges via USB, so it's always ready to use when you get a hankering for a cappuccino. It's also perfect for frothing up hot chocolate and matcha.

$57 at Amazon

8. For reliable brews: Counter Culture Coffee single-serve coffee

Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers 2022: Counter Culture Coffee Single Serve Coffee

If your favorite coffee lover sticks close to home (coffee in the wild is always a gamble), then bring the best to their door. Luckily, Counter Culture Coffee provides perfectly portioned single-serve ground in convenient to-go packages. Grab one or a pack of five and ensure that the coffee fan in your life can sleep a little easier knowing that they'll always have access to a perfect cup of joe.

From $2 at Counter Culture Coffee

9. For delicious cold brew: Takeya Patented Deluxe cold brew coffee maker

Best Gifts Coffee Lovers 2022: Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Cold brew is having a moment but making it is a potentially messy prospect. The attractive Takeya Patented Deluxe cold brew coffee maker makes the task streamlined with an easy-to-use inner basket that rests inside. After extracting the caffeinated payload, you can serve it directly from the bottle. It's why our reviewers picked it as the best overall cold brew coffee maker available right now.

$22 at Amazon

10. For espresso anywhere: Staresso portable espresso machine

Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers 2022: Staresso Portable Espresso Machine

Making espresso usually requires electricity or at the very least a stove. The Staresso portable espresso machine pulls perfect shots from either Nespresso pods or ground coffee and doesn't even require hot water. This device is perfect for travel, camping or even use in an office.

$58 at Amazon

11. Ello Miri travel coffee mug, 16 oz.

Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers 2022: Ello Miri Travel Coffee Mug

Many travel mugs trade form for function, but the Ello Miri travel coffee mug compromises with neither. Not only is it available in three eye-catching styles, but it keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for up to 10 hours. It's also BPA free and comes with a leak-proof lid.

$20 at Amazon

12. For perfect pour-overs: Chemex pour-over glass Coffee Maker

Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers 2022: Chemex

Chemex is as synonymous with pour-over coffee as cotton swabs are with Q-Tips. It's also one of the pricier pour-over options on the market but the quality speaks for itself. Like any high-end coffee-making tool, this beauty is gorgeous enough to display.

$40 at Amazon

