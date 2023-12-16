Gifts for the man in your life: shop local gift ideas to the rescue

Dec. 15—Drawing a blank on what to get your husband for Christmas? Flummoxed over grandpa who has everything a man could want and more?

Fretting over what to get your new son-in-law? Want to impress your boyfriend or give your teenage grandson a gift he'll cherish forever?

Then this one is for you, ladies! Here's some local businesses that have you covered with last-minute gifts for the men in your life.

Work Boots and More

Drawing a blank for the dad, brother, son or grandpa on your Christmas shopping list? Step inside Work Boots and More and your hunt will be over.

The word "more" is an understatement, with a dizzying selection of belts, hats, winter gear, socks, wallets and clothing. You'll find the latest fashion in ski jackets and brand-name hoodies for teens, fire-rated work coats for dad and lined flannels for grandpa.

Stocking stuffers abound, including winter gloves, plush slippers and tough-but-cozy socks. For the little tike in your life, look for the basket of miniature wallets.

For your newly licensed son or grandson who's starting to drive, give them their first real wallet to showcase that new I.D. Head gear ranges from leather Outback hats to Whiskey Bent ball caps. Or get a Groove Life Belt, a popular belt that's sure to last.

"It's a magnetic belt buckle, they're guaranteed for 94 years," said Tammy Sutton, sales clerk at Work Boots and more.

Stock up on an assortment of the popular Ariat line of clothing. Ariat is the hottest brand in men's fashion today, even edging out Carhart.

Foot wear runs the gamut from statement cowboy boots, hunting boots and rugged hiking shoes to all the top brands of athletic and running shoes. The local family-run business is a hidden gem in Waynesville, tucked along the road leading to Publix.

Located at 53 Frazier St., Waynesville.

Valley Wine and Cigar Co

Stuff your man's stocking this Christmas with a cigar or two from Valley Wine and Cigar Co. He'll relish the excuse to get some much needed post-holiday R&R by kicking back with a cigar, or tucking it away to toast the New Year.

Valley Wine and Cigar Co. has the largest inventory of premium cigars in Haywood County. The curated selection includes cigars for every taste and budget.

The shop always has spare cigar boxes on hand — perfect for putting together a curated sample package with the help of the knowledgable staff.

Not sure what he'd want? Get him a gift certificate to enjoy the full experience of browsing the walk-in humidor room. Or join him for a social event at the shop, from happy hours to live music.

Valley Wine and Cigar Co. has an outdoor gathering space that's enclosed for year-round enjoyment, with two large screen TVs to stay tuned to the game. The shop also hosts monthly four-course wine dinners, another perfect option for a gift certificte the two of you can enjoy together.

As the name suggests, the shop also carries an eclectic selection of both affordable and high-end wines you won't find on grocery store shelves.

Don't show up empty handed for Christmas dinner at the in-laws or the holiday office party. The staff will help select just the wine for the occasion and package it up in a gift bag to go.

The shop also carries larger sized bottled called magnums.

"It's perfect if you'll have a bigger crowd for a Christmas get togehter and need a bigger bottle," said owner Maggie Bramlett.

Round out the gift basket with a selection of locally made speciality foods, including the insanely popular Hidden Valley Granola, made right here in Haywood County with local molasses.

Located at 20 Swanger Lane, Waynesville.

Ace Hometown Hardware

Ace Hometown Hardware in Canton is a one-stop-shop for everything your man could want and more.

The hardware store has a dedicated griling department. Pizza grills are all the rage this year, and Ace Hometown Hardware has every model imagineable — gas, charcoal and wood-fired.

Put together a DIY grilling gift basket from a full line of sauces, rubs and grilling accessories. Of course, Green Egg smokers are a classic favorite for the man who loves to grill. The best part? You get a night off from the kitchen.

Ace Hometown Hardware carries a full line of Stihl equipment. One populur item this year is a Stihl electric pruner. It's easier than hand loppers for bigger trimming jobs, but safer than firing up a chainsaw. The portable, rehargeable tool comes with a carrying case and is on sale 25% off for $149.

If you need a gift that never fails, check out the case of Case knives. A man can never have too many pocket knives. Case knives are not only known for their quality, but come in a huge range of styles, colors and personalized messages.

For the tool lover on your list, check out the line of Spec Ops tools, known for their heavy-duty, durable quality and feeling good in the hand. A portion of proceeds goes to veterans.

Last but not least, look for the Turtle Box outdoor bluetooth speaker with a carrying handle. It's louder than loud, clear as a bell, and 100% waterproof — perfect for days at the lake or around the campfire.

Located at 127 Plaza Loop, Canton.

The Hot Tub Store

Make the most of outdoor living in the mountains and turn your backyard into your dream space with a full line of outdoor furniture, offering supreme comfort, style and durability at affordable prices.

The Hot Tub Store carries a custom-line of outdoor furniture made by Buck Stove, located just over the mountain in Spruce Pine.

The line includes bistro tables, picnic tables, pub tables, Adirondacks, rocking chairs, gliders and swings.

Made from recycled plastic, there's a whopping 420 milk jugs in the average chair. The custom colors never fade, and the furniture is supremely easy to clean.

And custom-made just for The Hot Tub store are a line of upright Aderondack chairs.

"It's ideal for seniors because it's easier to get in and out of," said owner Travis Bramlett.

For the ultimate gift that keeps on giving — and one you'll love just as much as him — pull the trigger this Christmas on that hot tub you've both always wanted. The Hot Tub Store has a full selection of hot tubs, from cozy two-person tubs to party tubs for six or more.

Hot tubs are more affordable than you think, and they're more than a recreational pastime. Hot tubs have seen a huge rise in popularity for their therapeutic health benefits, including both physical and mental health. New to the hot tub lifestyle? Don't be intimidated. The staff will help you learn the ropes and have you up and running in no time.

Located at 20 Swanger Ln., Waynesville.

Haywood Builders Supply

Cut the cord this Christmas with the line of cordless tools from Makita found at Haywood Builders Supply, including a cordless weedeater that runs on batteries — no more dragging an extension cord around the yard or fiddling with gas cans.

Sure your man's toolshed has all the yard equipment he needs. But he'll love replacing those older models with the latest, all-electric versions.

"You got chainsaws, you got blowers, weed eaters, and just about every yard tool in an electric model," said Mark Miller, counter sales at Haywood Builder Supply.

Makita even has a rechargeable electric lawnmower for those who tend to find their mower empty just when they carve out time for the chore.

Or, check out the cordless, rechargeable coffee maker to brew a cup of Joe on the go, from the job site to the campsite. No more firing up the campstove and waiting for the percolator to boil. It's also great for travel.

"I have a guy coming back today to get one for his wife because she went to their son's house and they don't drink coffee — they don't even have a coffee pot there," said Miller, counter sales at Haywood Builder Supply.

And for those cold mornings on the farm, in the deer stand or at the construction site, get your guy a heated Makita jacket and vest. Just charge up the batteries and fire it up when the time comes.

Take outdoor cooking to the next level and prepare a variety of popular foods on an all-purpose grill griddle. Get the perfect charred meats for dinner and bring those restaurant favorites to the table. The grill features four separate burners and large spaces to plate and prepare food on either side of the burner.

"It's a four burner, so if you need to cook asparagus over here but you don't need them on high, you can put your steaks over here on a different burner," said Mark Miller, counter sales at Haywood Builder Supply.

Don't let winter put a damper on outdoor grilling. With a portable 360° propane heater, turn the patio or deck into an all-season outdoor kitchen.

100 Charles St, Waynesville.