‘Gifts from the sky’ – Ukraine’s special forces show off how they eliminate Russian invaders

Destruction of Russian equipment

"SBU special forces are continuing to throw ‘gifts’ at the occupiers from the sky. The soldiers of Special Group ‘A’ do it so effectively that the Russian military either burn with happiness or fly into ditches from the accuracy of such surprises," the statement reads.

The SBU specified that this time the Russian crew from the following equipment were "surprised":

tanks,

Grad MLRSs,

infantry vehicles,

military and other trucks.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine