Gifts for youngsters: T&G Santa fund continues to grow thanks to help from generous donors

T&G Santa is in its 85th year of bringing Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.

Thanks to donations from our readers, as well as local businesses and civic organizations, T&G Santa purchases toys for children in need who are identified by some 20 partner organizations. This year, the fund will provide gifts for nearly 8,000 youngsters in our community.

The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.

This year, more than ever, T&G Santa needs help from donors like you, to ensure that we can continue our work in the years to come.

To donate, find the coupon in the T&G Santa ad in today's newspaper, or go to telegram.com/santa.

Here's who has given to the fund so far.

PREVIOUS TOTAL $10,241

CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:

The Patients that touched our Life: Drs. Joel Gore and Deborah Demarco $108

Lee and Candy $100

Santa's Helper $100

Dennis & Dot Christo $50

WCM, GAM, JCM, JAM: Geta Morris $50

Randy and Budy $50

Denise Brown $25

Dr. Jill and John O'Connell $25

Audrey Tyler and Lucas: Barbara Boyce $20

Papa Parady, Love Paige, Alex, Jack, Andy and Blake $13

CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:

Our Parents Michael and Gladys Kelly $1,000

Amy Russo and Jacueline Russo: William Russo $500

Kid Joe $100

Mr & Mrs John David: Nancy David $100

Johnny $100

Charlie and Anita Day: David Smith $80

Wife Mary Quilliam $50

Calude & Reba IDE: their family $50

Edward Cathline and Albert Locke: Lillian Cathline $50

Donohue Family $50

Isabel, Kenneth and Linda Welch: Samuel and Carol Sinclair $50

Carlo Cappuccio: Rose Cappuccio $25

Richie and Katie Keyes - Love Aunt Dot $25

Mom, Dad, and Violet: Elly O'Donnell $25

Bob Gorr: Ralph, Frank, Anthony, Leah and Carolyn $25

All Our Loved Ones - Elaine & Neil $25

Papa Sonny, Love Paige, Alex, Jack, Andy and Blake $13

DAILY TOTAL $2,808

RUNNING TOTAL $13,049

