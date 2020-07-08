GIG Car Share Chooses the Ridecell Platform for its Expansion into Seattle

The United States' Largest Free-Floating Car Share Company Uses the Ridecell Mobility Platform to Easily Track Inventory, Rent Vehicles and Automate Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridecell Inc. , the leading platform provider for shared mobility operators, today announced that GIG Car Share , powered by AAA Northern California, will use the Ridecell High-yield Mobility Platform for its expansion to Seattle. Gig already uses Ridecell for its other operating cities, including Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area. The Ridecell platform enables Gig to operate its fleet efficiently while giving members a frictionless experience, including quick reservation on the Gig app plus keyless entry and Gig free parking locator within the app. Ridecell also keeps track of cars for easy service, cleaning and return, minimizing downtime and maximizing profitability.

Gig Seattle will begin with 250 brand new Toyota Prius XLE hybrid cars that seat five comfortably and provide outstanding fuel efficiency. The Ridecell platform provides Gig with end-to-end automation, instant driver verification, payment processing, on-demand scheduling, and custom analytics. In addition, the platform tracks vehicle locations to ensure safety and speedy service when needed.

"Gig has grown to be the largest* free-floating car sharing service in the country, despite the tough times most transportation services are facing," said Aarjav Trivedi, CEO of Ridecell. "Gig's great customer service orientation combined with our platform, has helped the company continue to succeed where other companies have faltered. We're proud to continue our partnership with them as they enter the Seattle market."

Ridecell offers the world's only end-to-end platform for all types of mobility, including car sharing, ridehailing, and short-term vehicle subscriptions. The platform is designed to create high-yield mobility businesses for greater profitability. For more information, visit www.ridecell.com

About Ridecell

Ridecell helps companies build and operate profitable mobility businesses. With the company's High-yield Mobility™ SaaS toolkit of intelligent software, business services, and ecosystem partners, Ridecell customers maximize three key profit drivers: customer experience, fleet utilization, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2009, today, Ridecell powers some of the most successful mobility services in cities across Europe and North America. These services include ZITY from Ferrovial and Groupe Renault, Gig Car Share from AAA Northern California, and Blu Smart EV ride sharing service.

Ridecell is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with more than 170 employees in offices across the globe.

About GIG Car Share

GIG Car Share, a service from AAA Northern California, is the largest free-floating car share in the nation.* In three years, Gig has grown to more than 65,000 members and operates more than 1,000 cars across Northern California (Oakland, Berkeley, San Francisco, Sacramento) and Seattle, Washington. The service launched in 2017 as the first venture from A3Ventures, AAA's innovation lab based in Berkeley, Calif. Learn more at gigcarshare.com.

*Based on the size of its fleet as of 6/1/2020

