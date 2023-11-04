Gig Harbor officer tackles 42-year-old shoplifter

A Gig Harbor police officer tackled a 42-year-old man at a shopping complex on Olympic Drive while he was trying to escape after shoplifting on Oct. 30.

The officer saw the man walk out of the store with around $300 in unpaid merchandise, according to information provided by the Gig Harbor Police Department and Gig Harbor Now.

When the officer first tried to speak with the suspect, he immediately dropped what he was holding and tried to walk away.

The officer then grabbed the suspect’s arm but the suspect pulled free. At that point, the officer used a “bear hug type hold,” pulling the man onto the ground.

He later told the officer that he tried to escape because he was “scared.” He was not injured during the takedown.

The 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and obstructing an officer.

He was later booked into the Kitsap County Jail.