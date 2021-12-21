Gig Harbor police chase ends with flaming car plunging into ravine, K-9 pursuit

A shoplifting suspect in a stolen SUV rammed a Gig Harbor police car on Saturday, then led officers on a chase that ended only when the vehicle caught fire and plunged into a wooded ravine.

The suspect, a 25-year-old Gig Harbor man, was arrested after a Pierce County Sheriff’s K-9 unit tracked him through heavy brush to a travel trailer at a residence in the 5400 block of 25th Avenue Northwest. The man had broken into the trailer and locked himself inside, according to police.

Police said the pursuit began about 10:14 p.m. Dec. 18 at Ross Dress for Less, 2041 S. 55th St. NW, when an officer checking parked cars ran the SUV’s plates and found it was reported stolen. The officer watched as a man left the store and got into the truck. When the officer tried to contact the driver, police said, the car sped away, colliding as it did with a second police car responding to help. Because the driver was suspected of a felony assault, a police supervisor authorized a pursuit.

The fleeing SUV led police on a winding chase through the Shore Acres neighborhood of Gig Harbor, at one point careening across a lawn in the 2400 block of 50th Street Court Northwest. On 55th Street Northwest, the undercarriage of the vehicle caught fire, police said, and it plunged, flaming, into a ravine near Hollycroft Street.

Police said the driver then fled on foot into a heavily wooded and brushy area, where he was lost for a time. But officers found a shoe, which was shown to K-9 Ammo, the sheriff’s dog. The dog followed the scent to the travel trailer, which had been locked from the inside. An officer found a broken window and aimed a taser at the suspect, who surrendered.

The SUV turned out to be stolen, police said, and contained drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault, hit-and-run, felony evading, burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.