Gig Harbor police officer fires at suspect who pointed gun at police

A Gig Harbor police officer shot at a suspect after he pointed a gun at the police while being served a no-contact order on Tuesday, according to the Gig Harbor Police Department.

Officers were assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office with serving the order in unincorporated Gig Harbor on the 6400 block of 154th Street Northwest.

Police arrived at the scene at approximately 4:45 p.m. and were confronted by the 35-year-old male suspect, who was reportedly acting uncooperatively, before he retreated into his mobile home.

The suspect then came out of his residence and pointed a gun at two officers.

An officer shot at the suspect, who was not hit.

The suspect briefly hid behind an adjacent home before he was taken into custody without further incident.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect has since been booked into the Pierce County Jail on two counts of assault in the first degree.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department will be handling the criminal investigation into this incident.