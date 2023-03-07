Gig Harbor police seek armed robber of a Game Stop

Gig Harbor police are searching for a man wanted in the armed robbery of a Game Stop video game store on Saturday, according to the Gig Harbor Police Department.

At about 6 p.m. Saturday, a man walked into the Game Stop in the 5500 block of Olympic Drive, where he drew a gun and demanded money from the till.

The employee complied and the man walked away.

Police believe the man left in an unknown vehicle.

The man was described as a white male, between 30 and 40 years old, about six feet tall and weighing about 300 pounds.

If you have information about this incident or the suspect, contact Detective Daniel at 253-851-2236. Reference case #23-063-01563.