Gig Harbor police set trap for reckless driver, use taser after he rams patrol car

A reckless driver wanted for eluding police was tased and arrested after ramming a Gig Harbor police car early Sunday morning, according to police reports.

The 20-year-old Gig Harbor man was driving a spray-painted Ford Ranger pickup that had been seen on several occasions driving recklessly in Gig Harbor and Kitsap County, police said. On each occasion, police said they had to call off the chase because of a new state law that prohibits pursuit unless there is probable cause of a felony.

Officers were concerned, police said, because the truck drove recklessly through traffic, often on the wrong side of the road. Once, it glanced off a passing car, but did not stop.

After fruitless pursuits on Nov. 11 and again on Dec. 10, Gig Harbor Police devised a plan. After the pickup had been spotted in the downtown area near Judson Drive around 2 a.m. Sunday, two officers blocked off escape routes with spiked “stop strips” and a third approached the truck, which was parked on Stanich Avenue near Short Street.

When the officer pulled in behind the parked truck and activated his emergency lights, according to the police report, the truck backed into the patrol car, damaging both vehicles. The officer, joined by a second with his gun drawn, approached the driver side window and ordered the driver out. He ignored them, and instead dived out the passenger door and fled toward the post office on Stanich Place. Officers pursued on foot and subdued him there, using a single taser shot.

The man turned out to have two felony warrants from Kitsap County, and the truck was stolen. A search of the truck turned up a rifle, ammunition and 143 pieces of stolen mail, including six packages, taken from 36 different addresses. It also contained a quantity of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police said. The driver was booked into Kitsap County jail on multiple charges, including eluding arrest, assault on a police officer, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Burglars hit Harbor Teak for $5,000 in goods

Burglars cut through a security fence and broke into Harbor Teak, 7520 Soundview Dr., to steal $5,000 worth of goods, including the store’s cash register, police said.

The intruders also destroyed the store’s video security system during the Dec. 7 burglary, disabling cameras, smashing the control panel and removing the hard drive. Owners estimated the damage at more than $1,500.

Among items taken, police said, were a laptop, two smartphones, an electric guitar, and a replica Kentucky rifle.