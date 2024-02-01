Gigantic Brewing Company begins its shift to canned beer products

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gigantic Brewing Company has partnered with another Portland-based brand to bring customers a long-awaited offering: canned beer.

Gigantic Brewing has sold bottled beer since its founding in 2012, but is now ushering in a new era with a debut line of canned drinks that will mostly be sold in four-packs.

In late January, the company’s co-founder and brewmaster Ben Love announced that he had partnered with fellow Oregon company Craft Canning to create the new colorful packaging featuring local and globally-known artists.

Craft Canning has also worked with other Pacific Northwest brands such as Breakside Brewery, Portland Cider Company and Schilling Hard Cider.

The beer industry has had a long-standing debate on whether canned or bottled products taste better, last longer or are more eco-friendly. Experts remain undecided on which packaging is superior overall, but according to Gigantic’s brewmaster, the new cans are 100% recyclable and will offer more convenience to customers.

“Canning our beers allows us to reach more people who love great beer,” Love added in a statement.

Gigantic Brewing will introduce its beer line with three options including the citrusy Gigantic IPA, traditional Kölschtastic and the Life of Death IPA, a seasonal collaboration with Wayfinder Beer.

Afterward, customers can expect most seasonal and year-round brews to be available in 16-ounce cans. A select few products will continue to be sold in bottles.

“These canned offerings will join Gigantic Brewing’s existing lineup of draft and barrel-aged bottled beers, ensuring that beer lovers have even more ways to experience the brewery’s craftsmanship and creativity,” the company said.

The new line will be sold at Oregon retail stores like John’s Marketplace, as well as Gigantic Brewing’s three tap rooms across the city.

Those can be found at 5224 SE 26th Ave., 4343 SE Hawthorne Blvd., and 6935 NE Glisan St.

