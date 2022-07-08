This Gigantic New Luxury Gym in LA is Part Fitness Center, Part Stylish Member’s Club

A new upscale members-only club just opened in the City of Angels.

Launched by fitness and lifestyle company RSG Group, which also owns Gold’s Gym, Heimat is a first-of-its-kind fitness and wellness concept where you can work, play, eat and socialize. It spans a massive 75,000 square feet spread over five floors, and offers members everything from fitness classes and coworking space, as well as a spa, rooftop pool and a restaurant helmed by Michelin-star chef Michael Mina. The club is set in a 1930s industrial building located in Hollywood’s Media District that’s been renovated and decorated with eye-catching graffiti by the artist Mr. Brainwash.

Two design firms were tapped to make Heimat into a versatile concept space. Germany-based design studio Inco focused on floors one through three that cater to all of your fitness needs, while the renowned Martin Brudnizki Design Studio worked on floors four and five that feature the club’s dining and ‘Clubhouse’ areas.

The materials used—including marble, woods and custom forged metal—were chosen to create a balance of high design and industrial edge. The space is populated with vintage furniture, colorful wallpaper and wood paneling. RSG Group even commissioned murals by other emerging artists, including Albert Macias and Jessalyn Brooks, to evoke LA’s free-spirited nature in the space.

Upon arriving, the club’s “Living Room”—reminiscent of a lofty residence with a check-in station, juice bar and comfortable couches—will welcome you. After checking in, a discreet entryway will lead you to a 7,000 square-foot free weight training room or a slew of spaces for group classes or a cycling studio.

On the second floor, you’ll find the boutique spa equipped with luxe locker room set-ups boasting custom brass fixtures and hand-crafted wood paneling. There’s also a gender neutral relaxation room on this floor. One floor above sits the Pilates and Kinesis studios. The latter is furnished by Technogym with Kinesis One equipment, while the Pilates space features Elina reformers that were specially designed for Heimat. The third floor also hosts a yoga studio that will offer both heated and non-heated classes

Mother Tongue, the fitness club’s signature restaurant, resides on the fourth floor and is helmed by esteemed chef Michael Mina. Brudnizki’s team designed the indoor-outdoor space that seats 150 guests. Heimat’s pool and jacuzzi, lined with daybeds and cabanas, are on the fourth floor adjacent to the terrace. The Clubhouse, an all-day co-working space, is another of Heimat’s offerings and sits on the fifth floor. A library room is adjacent to the space that you can use for meetings and events. Elsewhere, a private dining room completes Heimat’s offerings.

“We created Heimat to disrupt what people thought a fitness club could be. Whereas most gyms connect with their members by preaching sacrifice and discipline to reach their goals, Heimat takes a more holistic approach,” says Sebastian Schoepe, president and CEO of RSG Group North America in a statement.

To join the club, you must be 21 and over. Its all-access membership will run you $350 a month.

Take a look at more images of the club below.

