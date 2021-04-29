Gigantic Stratolaunch aircraft makes 2nd test flight

  • The Stratolaunch aircraft, a six-engine jet with the world's longest wingspan lands at Mojave Air and Space Port during craft's second flight, Thursday, April 29, 2021in Mojave, Calif. The gigantic aircraft has flew for the second time in two years. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman)
  • The Stratolaunch aircraft, a six-engine jet with the world's longest wingspan, is seen at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, Calif., Thursday, April 29, 2021. The gigantic plane named Roc, a twin-fuselage aircraft, has a wingspan of 385 feet. It was developed by Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen, who died just months before it flew for the first time in April 2019. Allen intended to use it as a carrier aircraft for space launches. New owners initially plan to use it as a carrier aircraft for launches of reusable hypersonic flight research vehicles. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman)
  • The Stratolaunch aircraft, a six-engine jet with the world's longest wingspan takes off from Mojave Air and Space Port during craft's second flight, Thursday, April 29, 2021in Mojave, Calif. The gigantic aircraft has flew for the second time in two years. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman)
1 / 3

Stratolaunch

The Stratolaunch aircraft, a six-engine jet with the world's longest wingspan lands at Mojave Air and Space Port during craft's second flight, Thursday, April 29, 2021in Mojave, Calif. The gigantic aircraft has flew for the second time in two years. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman)
·1 min read

MOJAVE, Calif. (AP) — The gigantic Stratolaunch aircraft flew Thursday for its second time, taking to the skies over the Southern California desert

The six-engine jet with the world’s longest wingspan took off from Mojave Air and Space Port two years after its maiden flight, following a change in ownership and purpose.

“We are airborne,” the Stratolaunch company tweeted at about 7:30 a.m.

The behemoth safely touched down on its 28 wheels about three hours later and Stratolaunch called the flight test a success.

Named Roc, the twin-fuselage aircraft has a wingspan of 385 feet (117 meters). It was developed by Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen, who died just months before it flew for the first time in April 2019.

Allen intended to use it as a carrier aircraft for space launches, carrying satellite-laden rockets beneath the center of the wing and releasing them at high altitude.

The new owners initially plan to use it as a carrier aircraft for launches of reusable hypersonic flight research vehicles.

Hypersonic describes flights at speeds of at least Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound.

Recommended Stories

  • Stealth Zumwalt destroyers will be first US Navy warships armed with hypersonic missiles, top admiral says

    The Navy's top admiral said the service expected to start fielding this capability on the Zumwalt-class destroyers in four years.

  • Kansas City golf course with lawn care goof will be closed for at least another month

    “We are taking every measure possible to ensure our patrons have the golfing experience they expect at Fred Arbanas when we reopen,” Parks + Rec Director Michele Newman said.

  • Toyota shows how hydrogen technology could save the exhaust note

    Hearing the exhaust is part of the experience of driving a sports car, and silence is something many manufacturers struggle with as they add electric vehicles to their range. Toyota proved that zero emissions doesn't necessarily mean zero noise by building a hydrogen-powered Corolla race car that manages to sound like a proper hot hatch. Published on YouTube by enthusiast website Toyota Times, the 34-second clip was shot on a race track in Japan.

  • 4th flight fizzles for NASA's Mars helicopter, retry Friday

    NASA’s Mars helicopter fizzled Thursday on its fourth flight attempt. The 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) helicopter named Ingenuity was supposed to lift off on its longest, fastest flight yet, after three successes. Flight controllers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California will attempt a redo on Friday.

  • There’s Often a Bubble Somewhere. Right Now, It’s in These Stocks.

    Whether or not the broader stock market is in a bubble, ultra-growth stocks seem to be, according to an analyst at JPMorgan.

  • Ted Cruz Picks A Twitter Fight With Trevor Noah — And Jon Stewart Settles It

    Texas Senator Ted Cruz was not a fan of a Tuesday Daily Show segment and he let host Trevor Noah know it. The bit was about Congressional reapportionment due to population shifts in the U.S. Those shifts are causing New York to lose a U.S. House seat while Texas picks up two. Noah made no […]

  • Lava flows from Guatemalan volcano

    Lava flows from the Pacaya Volcano in Guatemala. The current eruption is effusive, with lava releasing to the ground, as opposed to an explosive eruption.

  • 12 shocking images that show how bad the COVID-19 crisis is in India

    COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially in India. As this new wave sweeps the nation, hospitals are running out of room and supplies.

  • Chasing the Chiefs: Rest of AFC West made their first-round picks. Did they close gap?

    Chiefs didn’t have a first-round pick, but Broncos, Chargers and Raiders did

  • Matt DiBenedetto on 2022 plans: ‘Anything is possible’

    Matt DiBenedetto talks about the unknowns facing him in 2022 while racing his final season in the Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 Ford.

  • The Dark Horse of the Vaccine Race May Be This French Biotech

    (Bloomberg) -- As the battle with Covid-19 rages around the world, a small French biotech has a possible solution for the long-term war against the virus and the rapidly spreading mutations.The company, Valneva SE, has a vaccine that could be more variant-proof, giving it an edge over other shots in what may be an annual campaign against a disease that’s already killed more than 3 million people. The first participant in its phase three trials will be dosed this week. If successful, that could lead to an approved shot in the fall.Valneva’s shot is the only candidate in clinical trials in Europe that uses a tried-and-true vaccine technology involving an inactivated version of the whole virus it’s targeting. Inactivated vaccines — a century-old approach adopted for flu and polio — take a sample of the disease that has been killed and use it to stimulate an immune response without creating infection.With all the other Covid-19 vaccines in the region focused on the virus’s spike protein, the shot could protect against variants that might compromise others, making it the perfect booster.The company already has a deal with the U.K. to supply up to 190 million doses. Kate Bingham, former head of the U.K.’s Vaccine Taskforce, says that if the shot is successful it will probably be used as a winter booster for older adults.“Having that broader antigenic real estate from a whole virus vaccine really matters,” she said. “Viruses mutate. So by having a broader immune response, which you get with a whole vaccine, you can potentially provide that ongoing protection.”The healthcare implications in a post-Covid world are huge. And for Valneva, with a $100 million listing planned on Nasdaq this year, the financial stakes are high. The U.K. contract is worth up to 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion), more than 10 times its annual revenues last year. The company said Thursday that it will sell about 7.1 million shares in the offering, and use the proceeds to fund the Covid vaccine as well as the development of other products in its pipeline.The path to success is not straightforward, though. Due to the more onerous development involved with an inactivated approach, the Valneva vaccine was always going to be later into the clinic than other shots, which means its advanced trials are starting in the U.K. when more than half the country has already been vaccinated.As a result, the vaccine is being tested head-to-head with a shot from AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford, rather than a dummy placebo, and must show an equal or superior antibody response.“There is no development without risk,” said Chief Executive Officer Thomas Lingelbach, who doesn’t know how the chance of regulatory approval would be affected if the shot was even slightly less effective than the Astra vaccine. “To be honest with you I don’t even like to think about that scenario.”It’s not the first time the 57-year-old has taken a risk.In summer 2012, when he was CEO of Austrian biotech Intercell AG, Lingelbach met Franck Grimaud, the chief executive of French company Vivalis, at one of Vienna’s oldest restaurants. Both businesses were struggling, and a London banker had suggested the pair get together to discuss a possible tie-up.By the end of their meal at Ofenloch, they decided that together they could become a key specialist vaccine company focused on developing inoculations for diseases with limited preventive or therapeutic treatment options.“In one evening we put everything on the table, where we are strong, where we are weak, and why it would make sense to join,” said Grimaud, who is now Valneva’s president and chief business officer. “We did what we said during this meeting.”When the pandemic hit last year, the company had two approved travel vaccines in its portfolio, one for Japanese encephalitis and another for cholera. Two more, against Lyme disease and Chikungunya, a virus contracted from mosquitoes, were in the clinical phase. As soon as it became clear Covid-19 wasn’t going away quickly, the Valneva executives saw an opportunity to capitalize on the company’s experience.With Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc. and Oxford pursuing messenger RNA and adenovirus vaccines, there was a gap for an inactivated approach. In April 2020, as much of Europe went into lockdown and infections climbed rapidly, the company started work on a shot using its Japanese encephalitis platform.The idea was it would be “complementary to the other vaccines, either in terms of sub-population — immunosuppressed, pregnant women, children, or, and we see it more and more emerging, the fact that inactivated vaccines could make sense as a booster,” said Grimaud, 55.The U.K. quickly signed up to buy the shot and invested in a Valneva manufacturing site in Scotland. Human trials started in December and reported positive data this month — producing significant levels of antibodies in more than 90% of participants and raising no safety concerns.Another potential deal with the European Commission, in the works since the third quarter of 2020, ended this month. The company is now focusing on bilateral deals with individual EU countries.Lingelbach won’t go into details but alludes to problems European officials had with the U.K. getting priority treatment — a factor baked into the British deal from the start. A spokesman for the European Commission said it’s aware of Valneva's position and in discussion with member states on how to proceed. The company didn’t meet certain conditions for a deal, he said.“Despite a lot of effort we have not made progress,” Lingelbach said. “It has gone in circles, and circles and circles.”The company has also had discussions with Australia and Canada about possible orders.Read More: What’s the Best Covid Vaccine? Why It’s Not So Simple: QuickTake Click here for Bloomberg’s Global Vaccine TrackerOther inactivated Covid-19 vaccines exist beyond Europe. China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and Sinopharm have also used the approach. While the Sinovac vaccine initially posted an efficacy figure of about 50% — lower than other vaccines and around the minimum regulatory threshold needed — more real-world data suggests the number could be higher. Sinopharm’s inactivated shots have both reported efficacy above 70%.In an ideal world, the Valneva vaccine would be tested against another inactivated shot, said Lingelbach, but because there isn’t an approved one in the West the Astra vaccine was the next best comparator. Adjustments have had to be made to take account of different dosing schedules and the age restriction on the Astra shot in the U.K.Alongside the possibility that the Covid vaccine could be a regular booster shot providing sustainable revenue, the company is also hoping its Lyme and Chikungunya vaccines will both be in use by 2025, moving the company into a different league.Valneva has added hundreds of staff and plans to go from output of about three million vaccines a year to more than 100 million next year if the Covid shot is successful.“It’s not the same game,” said Grimaud. It’s “what makes us wake up every morning, but sometimes not sleep at night as well.”(Updates with details of share sale in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • These noise-cancelling headphones have more than 10,000 five-star reviews — and they're on sale

    "It almost seems too good to be true."

  • Samsung overtakes Apple in smartphone shipments as Xiaomi closes in

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reclaimed its crown as the world's biggest smartphone maker from Apple in the first quarter, cornering a fifth of overall global shipments. China's Xiaomi Corp rounded out the top three positions with its best quarterly performance ever as shipments surged 62% to 49 million phones and its market share rose to 14%, market research firm Canalys said. Overall, global shipments surged 27% to 347 million units in the first quarter as the Chinese economy opened up after the pandemic and a swift vaccine rollout in the United States raised hopes of an economic recovery.

  • FYI: You Probably Want to Avoid Buying Large Zucchini the Next Time You Go Shopping

    Trust us on this!

  • Scientists trace origins of 23-million-year-old asteroid that hit Earth

    The asteroid shot across the sky like a fireball​ before landing in Botswana in June 2018, leaving behind a slew of meteorites.

  • Target CEO Brian Cornell says George Floyd 'could have been one of my Target team members'

    The CEO of the Minneapolis-based retail giant called the murder conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin a sign of progress and accountability, but said more work needs to be done.

  • NASCAR announces new format for All-Star race at Texas, leaving many confused

    The NASCAR All-Star Race is getting a bit of a makeover to its format this season along with a move to Texas Motor Speedway.

  • Trisha Yearwood Debates If She'd Help A Friend Move A Body

    Kelly and Trisha Yearwood play a game of "Trisha Yearwood Or Wouldn't," in which both ladies have to decide how they would handle incredibly awkward situations. Would Trisha try to hide a fart in her workplace? Would she help a friend move a body? Tune in to find out!

  • Panthers select CB Horn with No. 8 pick in the NFL draft

    The Carolina Panthers wanted to add size at the cornerback position to keep up with the NFC South's big wide receivers, including those from the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Horn was the first defensive player selected in the draft.

  • Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe has a pottery theme and high-fashion interior

    Rolls-Royce has developed quite a busy business with its Bespoke division. It creates specially customized one-off models for particularly wealthy clients. The latest is the Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe, and it's one of the prettier and more interesting ones.