Gigapresses - the giant die casts reshaping car manufacturing

Giulio Piovaccari
·4 min read

By Giulio Piovaccari

TRAVAGLIATO, Italy (Reuters) - By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas.

Tesla has pioneered the use of massive casting machines, also known as gigapresses, to make large single pieces of vehicle underbodies, streamline production and reduce the work of even robots.

This has helped it become the most profitable battery electric vehicle (BEV) maker.

Critics say the process poses quality and flexibility risks, as a single flaw can compromise a whole module, and make fixing more difficult if something goes wrong.

But with the industry struggling to preserve profit margins amid surging raw materials prices, carmakers including Toyota, General Motors, Hyundai, Volvo Cars and Chinese electric vehicle startup Nio are turning to companies like IDRA for help.

"The basic idea was to provide a technology that could simplify the car production process," IDRA general manager Riccardo Ferrario told Reuters in an interview at the company's headquarters in Travagliato, northern Italy.

Battery packs currently make up 25%-40% of the total cost of BEVs.

"You need to make the rest cost less," Ferrario said.

Automakers using aluminium casting machines claim they can reduce investments needed to build chassis - a vehicle's second most expensive component after the engine - by 40%, and the average cost of their parts by 30%, Ferrario said.

"It's a way to eventually make BEVs something for all pockets," he said.

IDRA, which was taken over by Chinese group LK Industries in 2008, has been developing gigapresses since 2016. Competitors of IDRA and LK include Buhler Group in Europe, Ube Corp. and Shibaura Machine in Japan, as well as Yizumi and Haitian in China.

GIGAPRESS 9,000

Metal and plastic die casting has been largely used in manufacturing, but its application to large aluminium underbodies in carmaking is relatively new.

The global aluminium die casting market was worth almost $73 billion last year and is projected to top $126 billion by 2032, according to an AlixPartners analysis based on Apollo Reports data.

Aluminium is prized for its light weight, and is also used for other car parts including engines. The average content of the metal in European produced cars rose 20% to 179 kilograms in the three years to 2019, and is expected to increase to almost 200 kilograms by 2025, a study commissioned by lobby group European Aluminium shows.

IDRA's newest and biggest gigapress - the 9,000 - is the size of a small house and produces a clamping force of over 9,000 tons.

The company, which made 100 million euros ($108 million) in revenues in 2021, does not disclose its customers. But after it posted a video of the first Gigapress 9,000 ready for shipping, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said it was for his company's new cybertruck.

Tesla already operates gigapresses in all its facilities, including in Gruenheide, near Berlin, where it says it can churn out a Model Y in 10 hours - about three times faster than electric cars built by competitors.

Ferrario said IDRA had contracts with three automakers and as many 'Tier 1' parts makers. South Korea's Hyundai Motor is among them, sources familiar with the matter said.

Ralf Bechmann of manufacturing consultant EFESO said the benefits of die casting would push it "to be applied to an increasing number of new models of BEV vehicles, also by other manufacturers".

Front and rear underbodies cast by gigapresses are now combined with battery packs to form a three-piece chassis for BEVs.

"I bet 80% of automakers will use gigapresses by 2035, at least for BEV cars based on new platforms," Ferrario said. "But the real question is: will we need even bigger gigapresses?"

Yet not all automakers are convinced, and EFESO's Bechmann cautioned that large module die casting required product design to be "super solid".

"Fixing design flaws is much easier with a body made up of several small parts rather than a single module," he said.

After initially considering die casting for its upcoming Trinity model, Volkswagen has backtracked, while BMW has never expressed an interest.

Ferrario said the auto industry tended to be conservative and that no one liked upending established processes, but he rejected idea that die casting posed a risk to jobs at carmakers, noting body-making was already highly automated.

"The real issue will be with businesses supplying those little parts replaced by our modules," he said.

($1 = 0.9272 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Recession alarm bells are ringing, but (much) less loudly than before

    Yes, warning signals are still flashing as last year's surge in inflation and interest rates bites, but a strong rally in world markets suggest optimism is returning. The International Monetary Fund raised its 2023 global growth outlook and a painful euro area recession that was once seen as all-but-certain is less of a concern. Citi sees a 30% chance of a global recession this year, down from 50% in the second half of last year.

  • Just do it: Watch Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in new trailer for Nike film Air

    The Affleck-directed movie details the partnership between Michael Jordan and the legendary footwear company.

  • High-tech dashboards, driving assistants vex luxury vehicle owners -study

    Tesla Inc and established luxury automakers are frustrating consumers with advanced driving assistance technology and complex infotainment systems, according to a new study by the consultancy J.D. Power. The gap in reliability scores between luxury brands and those for mass market brands such as Kia were the widest in the 34 years that J.D. Power has conducted its Vehicle Dependability Study, the company said. Tesla would have ranked fifth from the bottom among 32 brands whose owners were surveyed about problems with their three-year-old, 2020 model vehicles in the latest survey released Thursday.

  • Analysis: Bayer's new CEO has a full in-tray as investors push for change

    Bayer's incoming CEO is inheriting a full in-tray from his predecessor: Thousands of lawsuits claiming its weedkiller causes cancer, an underwhelming drug development pipeline and disgruntled investors looking for major change. Top investors, including mutual funds group Deka, are among those to have complained that Bayer's sagging shares have been burdened by a lack of trust in the company's leadership, with others reckoning one easy fix would be to separate the healthcare and agricultural businesses. Bayer on Wednesday named long-time Roche executive Bill Anderson for the top job after months of shareholder pressure to remove embattled CEO Werner Baumann, who had previously said he would hold on until the end of his current term in April 2024.

  • Babies pulled from rubble of Turkey earthquake flown to safety on Erdogan's plane

    Turkish President Erdogan sent a presidential plane to fly 16 babies who were rescued from the rubble in Kahramanmaras to the country's capital.Source: Turkish President’s Press Office

  • Elon Musk to unveil Tesla’s ‘Master Plan 3’ on investor day — here’s what to expect

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk will reveal the third part of his long-term plan for the electric-vehicle maker on March 1, nearly a year after he first tweeted about the blueprint.

  • Clerks in 'small, struggling' Missouri town embezzled more than $600K for gambling, restaurants: authorities

    Two former Missouri town clerks face decades in prison after pleading guilty to embezzling more than $600,000 in city funds to gamble and pay for their back taxes and rent.

  • Latest snow report – the ski resorts with the best conditions for February half term

    Our ski area statistics from the Alps this week give an accurate reflection of the past seven days – snow depths are well up in Austria, where up to a metre of snowfall has been reported, and are slowly declining across the rest of the Alps, where it’s been predominantly dry, cold and sunny. Use our tool below to find the details in your resort.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says it's too early to declare victory against inflation

    MIAMI (Reuters) -The chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co., the biggest U.S. bank, cautioned against declaring victory against inflation too early, warning the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates above the 5% mark if higher prices ended up "sticky." Dimon's warning came after Federal Reserve officials said more rate rises are on the cards, although none were ready to suggest that January's hot jobs report could push them back to a more aggressive monetary policy stance. In reference to inflation, Dimon said "people should take a deep breath on this one before they declare victory because a month’s number looked good."

  • Russia’s War Could Lead to Shift in Sources for Energy Supplies

    Nearly a year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing war has called attention to how vulnerable the U.S. petroleum market is to an event thousands of miles away, and may lead to a shift in the global market to better secure energy supplies. Russia’s actions on Feb. 24 ignited “widespread, credible concerns of extraordinary disruptions in oil and [natural] gas flow to Europe,” says Brian Milne, product manager, editor, and analyst at DTN. The U.S., meanwhile, was “far from immune to the energy price impacts” of the invasion, says Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust, with a less than two-week rise of about 38% in U.S. oil prices hitting U.S. consumers at the pump, contributing to “overall inflation directly via gasoline prices, but also through ripple effects for transportation costs and other materials.”

  • France in new row with Germany and Spain over nuclear-derived hydrogen

    A new row has erupted between France, Germany and Spain over nuclear energy, with Paris furious about a lack of support from Berlin and Madrid for its efforts to have nuclear-derived hydrogen labelled as 'green' in EU legislation, sources said. The dispute, which could block a multi-billion euro hydrogen pipeline from the Iberian peninsula via France to Central Europe, is also delaying Europe's green energy legislation and threatening to break out into the open at an European Union summit on Thursday.

  • The 16 babies pulled from rubble and evacuated on Erdogan's private jet

    Sixteen babies pulled from rubble in southern Turkey were put on the Turkish president's plane and flown to safety.

  • 17-year-old not allowed to borrow family van shoots his dad, Colorado cops say

    After his father told him he could not borrow the van, the teen went outside the Pueblo home with a rifle and started shooting the van, police said.

  • President Biden's State of the Union report card: Ratings from former speechwriters are in

    Speechwriting experts say Biden made a good faith effort at promoting bipartisanship in his State of the Union, but did not confront the China threat as aggressively as he should have.

  • Tesla stock rally a 'short covering for the ages,' analyst says

    Here's what's behind the move in Tesla stock.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Lyft, Expedia, PayPal

    These are the stocks making moves in after-hours trade on Feb. 9, 2023.

  • A Study Proves Stoplights Need a Fourth Color: White

    A study proves stoplights need a fourth color: white. Here’s what it signals—and why it makes a ton of sense.

  • 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Goes beyond Just Being a Size Up

    Not only is it roomier than the regular Highlander, but only the new XL version offers a 362-hp hybrid powertrain.

  • Southwest Making a Change That May Alarm Passengers

    The aviation industry has a bit of a pilot problem at the moment. "As this recruiting change is aligned with hiring at or above FAA requirements, we'll continue selecting competitively-qualified, world-class aviators who demonstrate extensive flight experience, professionalism and Southwest's values."

  • Which brand of car is most reliable? These are the most dependable vehicles on the market

    A new survey from J.D. Power found Kia, Buick and Chevrolet are among the most dependable non-premium vehicle brands, while Lexus ranks No. 1 overall.