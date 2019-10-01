Gigi Hadid confronts runway crasher at Chanel's PFW show

There was some unexpected drama on Tuesday morning at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show.

Held at the Grand Palais, Chanel's spring 2020 collection was a spectacle in its own right with models walking along a runway built to look like Parisian rooftops. Gorgeous tweed dresses, pearl embellishments and classic Chanel jackets made their way down the catwalk to a delighted audience.

However, Gigi Hadid had to act as security guard during the show's finale when a spectator climbed onto the runway.

Dressed in a black and white skirt suit and a black hat, the spectator walked down the runway, posing as she went, until she was confronted by the 24-year-old supermodel. Hadid appeared to exchange a few stern words with the runway crasher before leading her by the shoulder off the runway. Watch the wild moment below!





WWD has since identified the rogue woman as Marie Benoliel, a Youtube personality. They report in "a statement released five hours after the show, Chanel said: 'This person is a comedian known for this type of prank. She had crashed another runway recently. Her presence on the catwalk was not planned. Security guards simply led her to the exit at the end of the show.'"

