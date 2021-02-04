Gigi Hadid says she didn't know her natural 14-hour home birth was over until Zayn Malik caught their daughter in his arms

zayn malik gigi hadid
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been dating for several years. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

  • Gigi Hadid had a natural home birth at her Pennsylvania farm in September 2020.

  • She told Vogue on Thursday that she didn't realize she delivered until Zayn Malik caught the baby.

  • "I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he's holding her. It was so cute," Hadid said.

Gigi Hadid said that Zayn Malik caught their newborn daughter Khai in his arms after the model went through 14 hours of labor.

In a Vogue profile published on Thursday, the 25-year-old supermodel gave an in-depth account of her natural home birth in September 2020.

She said the couple intended to have the baby in a New York City hospital but shifted plans due to COVID-19 restrictions, which would prohibit extra family members like her mother Yolanda Hadid and her sister Bella Hadid from being in the room.

After watching the 2008 documentary "The Business of Being Born," Malik and Gigi, who have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2015, decided on having a natural home birth at the Hadid's farm in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where they spent much of Gigi's pregnancy.

"We both looked at each other and were like, I think that's the call," Gigi said.

So, Malik, Yolanda, Bella, a local midwife, and Gigi's assistant surrounded a blow-up bath during the model's 14 hours of labor, during which Gigi said she "looked crazy" and described herself as an "animal woman."

"There definitely was a point where I was like, 'I wonder what it would be like with an epidural, how it would be different,'" Gigi said, continuing, "My midwife looked at me and was like, 'You're doing it. No one can help you. You're past the point of the epidural anyway, so you'd be pushing exactly the same way in a hospital bed.'"

When Gigi finally delivered the baby, she said Malik caught their newborn daughter, Khai, in his arms.

"It didn't even click that she was out," she said. "I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he's holding her. It was so cute."

Gigi said that she and Malik made eye-contact after the delivery and agreed that they "can have some time before we do that again."

Read more: Gigi Hadid has finally revealed the name of her and Zayn Malik's 4-month-old daughter

After the couple welcomed Khai, Malik shared a heartfelt message on social media, telling fans that she's "healthy and beautiful."

"To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together," he wrote.

