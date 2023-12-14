Giglio threatens to challenge Fong's effort to ditch Assembly campaign, run instead for McCarthy's seat

Dec. 13—A Madera shop owner running for California's 20th Congressional District raised a red flag Wednesday over Assemblyman Vince Fong's efforts to withdraw his reelection candidacy and instead campaign for the office being vacated at year's end by fellow Bakersfield Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

David Giglio, who calls himself the only America First Republican running for the seat, said in a news release he plans to challenge Fong's attempt to switch direction, saying — much as a spokesman for California Secretary of State did earlier in the week — that state law bars Fong from withdrawing from the Assembly race or running for separate offices on the same ballot.

Fong's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon. But on Monday, it expressed confidence McCarthy's political mentee would be a candidate for Congress in March. It noted that the effort might end up in court.

Giglio termed his opposition to Fong's attempts to switch races a "legal challenge," though he later acknowledged he had not filed anything in a court of law with regard to Fong's efforts. Giglio said by email that if the Secretary of State and Kern County "ultimately determine not to abide by state election code, we will immediately file our challenge to ... their decision in state court."

Last week, after the former speaker of the House announced he would not serve out his term, Fong said he had decided not to run to succeed him. But after their mutual political ally state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, said she had no plans to run for the 20th District seat, Fong changed direction and declared his candidacy for the office.

McCarthy has since endorsed Fong to succeed him.

But on Monday, Secretary of State's office spokesman Joe Kocurek addressed the situation by email, stating, "No withdrawal is allowed, and a person cannot run for more than one office in the same election."

In his release Wednesday, Giglio recalled Fong's words last week that he had opted against running for the 20th "after much prayer and deliberation." Giglio added that the Assemblyman apparently decided "that the Lord gave him poor advice."

"While the Lord might forgive Mr. Fong for going back on his word, the laws of the state of California make it clear that what he is attempting to do is illegal under two sections of the state election code — EC 8800 which states "no candidate whose declaration of candidacy has been filed for any primary election may withdraw as a candidate at that primary election," and EC 8003(b): "No person may file nomination papers for a party nomination and an independent nomination for the same office, or for more than one office at the same election."

Also Wednesday, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced he has filed papers to represent the 20th District, which is home to communities in Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties.